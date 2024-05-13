Futures Qualifier Tanith Mueller Sends Verbal To Houston (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tanith Mueller of Apex, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Houston. Mueller currently attends Apex High School and trains year-round with the Marlins of Raleigh.

“I decided to choose the University of Houston, because it truly felt like home to me. The team and the coaches made me feel a part of their family and also made me feel so welcomed. As well as the work environment the team has was truly incredible, knowing that they would push me to be the best I can. I’m so excited to be a part of such a wonderful family. GO COOG!!”

Mueller is primarily a butterfly specialist, but also swims middle-distance to distance free and IM. Last summer at the Futures Championships, she logged her top finish in the 200m fly, where she clocked a time of 2:30.32 for 50th.

More recently, Mueller wrapped up her short course season at the STAR Tarheel States meet and North Carolina Senior Championships. At Tarheel States, she won the 100 and 200 fly in 55.62 and 2:05.43, both of which were only just off her personal bests from 2023. The 1650 highlighted her showing at the senior state meet, as she took 1st in a personal best time of 17:22.20, which is over twenty seconds faster than where she was in 2023.

Also this spring, Mueller represented her high school at the North Carolina High School State Championships. She earned 22nd in the 500 (5:13.56), as well as contributed a fly split of 24.97 on Apex’s 5th-place 200 medley relay.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 5:03.07

1650 free – 17:22.20

100 fly – 55.17

200 fly – 2:03.39

400 IM – 4:28.65

Houston, who previously competed in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), made their debut in the Big 12 conference this season. They finished 2nd behind Texas, who will no longer be in the conference moving forward. The team is led by head coach Tanica Jamison, who took over in May of 2021.

Leading the butterfly events for the Cougars this year was Adelaide Meuter and Alondra Ortiz. Meuter clocked a 54.10 en route to a 10th place finish at Big 12s, while Oritz posted a 1:56.93 at conference to lead a 4-5-6-7 Houston finish in the 200 fly. Oritz is a rising junior and will overlap with Mueller for one season.

Mueller is currently joined by Emma Overall, Rylee Simoneaux, and Izzy Wilson in Houston’s incoming class in 2025.

