Want Better Dryland Training? Becoming SSDC Testimonials

Open Enrollment is happening right now for coaches to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). We wanted to highlight a few coaches that are either currently enrolled or have already earned their SSDC credentials. Here are some SSDC testimonials, are you ready to see results like these coaches? Enroll Now to Become SSDC before it’s too late.

SSDC Testimonials: Sarah on finding “swimming specific” information

Even with other strength & conditioning certifications Sarah was still searching for more “swimming specific” information when it came to dryland training. And she found that and more when she enrolled to become SSDC.

“When I enrolled in the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification, I had just finished my CSCS a few months before, but I still didn’t feel like I knew what I was doing. The light bulb went off for me when you started talking about the exercise ratios. I needed someone to tell me that swimmers don’t do this, they do that. And that’s when I became more engaged and applied it to my swimmers.” – Sarah Herrington, SSDC

SSDC Testimonials: Ann on finding a dryland process to follow

Ann was tired of wasting time searching for workouts to follow online but then getting poor results. She and her swimmers are not only enjoying dryland more but they’re getting more out of it!

“It’s been FUN to watch my kids learn to love to move with dryland!” – Ann Burke, SSDC

SSDC Testimonials: Guy on individualizing group dryland training

Even though Guy teaches strength training at a university and he’s the “go-to” person for dryland information from his coaching peers, he still struggled with how to individualize dryland training for his diverse group of swimmers. But what he’s learning while becoming SSDC is changing his approach for the better.

“Two days after I watched some videos in the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification Curriculum, I tried some of the stretches and assessments with my kids. And you can see who is tight in their muscles and who has a lack of mobility in their shoulders, and it was really helpful information.” – Guy Novak, enrolled to become SSDC

SSDC Testimonials: Jim now has confidence in his dryland program

Jim knew he needed to do dryland with his swimmers but he never felt confident in his approach. He didn’t want to hurt his athletes but he also wanted to challenge them. Becoming SSDC gave him a process to follow and be reassurance that results would follow, and they have!

“The process of becoming SSDC was a HUGE value and use of my time because I learned a system and an approach that had flexibility that taught you why the system was built the way that it is.” – Jim Van Atta, SSDC

SSDC Testimonials: Jon saw tremendous value in becoming SSDC

Jon has been working in the fitness industry for years and more recently has starting focusing on working with swimmers. Even with his vast background of training knowledge he still gained so much by Becoming SSDC.

Are you ready to experience the true potential dryland training can have for your program and swimmers?

Open Enrollment to Become SSDC is now open but only for a little longer. Save your spot today for more knowledge and confidence in your dryland training.

OPEN ENROLLMENT IS GOING ON NOW

JOIN OTHERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD THAT ARE

BECOMING SURGE STRENGTH DRYLAND CERTIFIED (SSDC)

The goal of SURGE Strength is simple:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!