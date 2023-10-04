Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy Marries Bridget Konttinen in Lake Tahoe

World Record holder and 4-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy married his longtime girlfriend Bridget Konttinen on Saturday, September 30 in a ceremony at Lake Tahoe. The two were engaged in May of 2022.

The wedding was attended by a number of swimming heavy hitters, including current and former Cal teammate Nathan Adrian and his wife Hallie.

Murphy and Konttinen began dating while both were student-athletes at Cal, as Konttinen was a varsity rower for the Golden Bears while Murphy was winning national titles in the pool. According to a five-year anniversary Instagram post late last year, the two were been dating since November 2016.

Murphy, 28, won triple gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, sweeping the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke events while also leading off the American team to gold in the men’s 400 medley relay. On that leg, Murphy broke the world record in the 100 back in a time of 51.85, a record that was broken by Thomas Ceccon of Italy at the 2022 World Championships.

Murphy won three more Olympic medals in 2021 in Tokyo, again leading off the U.S. men to victory in the 400 medley relay—this time with the team setting a world record—and he added a silver medal in the 200 back and a bronze in the 100 back.

Since Tokyo, he has won four more World Championships in long course and five more in short course. That includes the 200 back long course title in 2022 and the 100 back long course title in 2023.

Bridget works in creative content production and has spent time at several major brands, including Nike and Allbirds, where she was the creative producer of a global advertising campaign.