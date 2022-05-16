Ryan Murphy Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Bridget Konttinen

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy announced his engagement to his girlfriend of over five years, Bridget Konttinen, Sunday on social media.

Murphy and Konttinen began dating while both were student-athletes at Cal, as Konttinen was a varsity rower for the Golden Bears while Murphy was winning national titles in the pool. According to a five-year anniversary Instagram post late last year, the two have been dating since November 2016.

Murphy, 26, won triple gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, sweeping the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke events while also leading off the American team to gold in the men’s 400 medley relay. On that leg, Murphy broke the world record in the 100 back in a time of 51.85, a mark that still stands today.

The Chicago native won three more Olympic medals last summer in Tokyo, again leading off the U.S. men to victory in the 400 medley relay—this time with the team setting a world record—and he added a silver medal in the 200 back and a bronze in the 100 back.

Most recently, Murphy won the 200 back and placed second at last month’s U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, N.C., qualifying to represent the United States at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.