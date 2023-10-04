Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emily Seebohm Welcomes First Child, Sampson Ryan Seebohm

Australian Olympic swimmer and reality television personality Emily Seebohm gave birth to her first child, a boy named Sampson Ryan Seebohm on September 11. She and her fiancee Ryan Gallagher both posted pictures of the newborn baby this week.

The couple were engaged in December, four months after meeting while filming The Challenge Australia.

Gallagher first came into the public eye as a contestant on the hit reality show Married At First Sight, where in 2018 he was paired with Davina Rankin, though the two split up before their final decision.

Both Seebohm and Gallagher have appeared on a number of reality shows in recent years.

Seebohm, meanwhile, recently announced that she would be pursuing a fifth Olympic Games bid next summer at 32 years old, less than a year after giving birth.

“You don’t ever give up on something you want, even if you think it’s not possible, anything is achievable,” Seebohm said. “So I’m just going to give it a go.”

The Australian Olympic Trials are now only 7 months away.

Seebohm hasn’t competed since Tokyo, but did participate in a national team training camp in February on the Gold Coast while 8 weeks pregnant.

Seebohm has 7 Olympic medals, including an individual silver in the 100 back in 2012 and an individual bronze in the 200 back in 2021. 3 of those medals are gold, one each from relays in 2008, 2012, and 2021.

She is also a 5-time World Champion, 6-time Pan Pac Champion, and 7-time Commonwealth Games Champion.

 

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
37 minutes ago

It seems a bit different that the child has her last name, semi curious about the decision making there.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
30 minutes ago

Under Australian law, the default surname of the child of an unmarried couple in Australia is the mother’s surname. If both parents agree, they can swap that to the father’s surname.

Shaddy419
37 minutes ago

Sampson Seebohm is an elite name

