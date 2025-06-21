11 Coaches Named For Australia’s Worlds Team; Full List Of All Swimmers’ Training Bases

Swimming Australia has named 11 coaches for the 2025 World Swimming Championships in Singapore, set for July 27 to August 3.
Rohan Taylor, who has served as head coach of the Dolphins at every major international meet since the Tokyo Olympics, will again oversee the national squad as it prepares to challenge the world’s best.
Dean Boxall is the clear headliner among the ten assistants on staff. The St Peters Western coach, best known for guiding Ariarne Titmus to multiple Olympic golds, brings the largest squad—ten swimmers—to the team. His group includes Brendon Smith, Ben Goedemans, Elijah Winnington, Hannah Fredericks, Jamie Perkins, Jenna Forrester, Kai Taylor, Lani Pallister, Mollie O’Callaghan, and William Petric.
Chris Mooney, now leading Bond University, will coach Flynn Southam, Hannah Casey, Jesse Coleman, and Milla Jansen. During his time at USC Spartans, Mooney guided Kaylee McKeown to three Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Games. After Tokyo, McKeown moved to Griffith University but has recently returned to USC, rejoining the program within the past few months.
USC is now led by Michael Sage, who coaches McKeown, Abbey Connor, and Alex Perkins. Sage has helped McKeown regain training consistency following an extended break after the first World Cup stop last October and has guided Perkins through a strong domestic season.
At Griffith University, Mel Marshall will coach Ella Ramsay, Josh Edwards-Smith, Nash Wilkes, and Zac Stubblety-Cook. Marshall, originally from the UK, began her role at Griffith in January and is best known for coaching Olympic medalists Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin, and Luke Greenbank.
Damien Jones from Rackley coaches three team members: Lily Price, Meg Harris, and Sam Short, each with prior international experience.
Additional coaches named to the team include Shaun Curtis from Marion, who will oversee Kyle Chalmers and Matt Temple; Shaun Crow from Nudgee College, coaching Harrison Turner; Craig Jackson of Melbourne Vicentre, with Tara Kinder; Craig Stewart from Tea Tree Gully, who will guide Brittany Castelluzo, and Bobby Jovanovich of Brisbane Grammar, who coaches Ed Sommerville.
Full List of Athletes’ Coaches and Team Affiliations:
Dean Boxall (St. Peters Western):
- Ben Goedemans
- Brendon Smith
- Elijah Winnington
- Hannah Fredericks
- Jamie Perkins
- Jenna Forrester
- Kai Taylor
- Lani Pallister
- Mollie O’Callaghan
- William Petric
Shaun Crow (Nudgee College):
- Harrison Turner
Shaun Curtis (Marion):
- Kyle Chalmers (*Per 7News, trained under his former coach Peter Bishop in the Netherlands for a stint in 2025)
- Matt Temple
Craig Jackson (Melbourne Vicentre):
- Tara Kinder
Damien Jones (Rackley):
- Lily Price
- Meg Harris
- Sam Short
Bobby Jovanovich (Brisbane Grammar):
- Ed Sommerville
Mel Marshall (Griffith University):
- Ella Ramsay
- Josh Edwards-Smith
- Nash Wilkes
- Zac Stubblety-Cook
Chris Mooney (Bond):
- Flynn Southam
- Hannah Casey
- Jesse Coleman
- Milla Jansen
Michael Sage (USC):
- Abbey Connor
- Alex Perkins
- Kaylee McKeown
Wayne Gould (Albury):
- Sienna Toohey
Michaela Pattinson (Carlile):
- Olivia Wunsch
Paul Crosswell (Miami):
- Moesha Johnson (*trains with Bernd Berkhahn in Germany for extended periods throughout the year)
Richard Scarce (TSS Aquatic):
- Max Giuliani
Ash Delaney (St. Andrews):
- Isaac Cooper
Jayden Brian (MLC Aquatic):
- David Schlicht
Kerry Saunders (Hunter):
- Charlie Hawke (*trains with Margo Geer and the University of Alabama staff for most of the year)
Craig Stewart (SASI):
- Brittany Castelluzzo
Adam Kable (NSWIS):
- Bradley Woodward
Shannon Rollason (Cruiz):
- Abbey Webb