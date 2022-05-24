OSU Associate Matt Bowe Joining Cal Men’s Staff As Assistant Coach

Matt Bowe is heading west as the now-former Ohio State associate head coach will join the University of California men’s swimming & diving team as an assistant coach, head coach Dave Durden announced Tuesday.
Bowe is coming off a successful five-year run with the Buckeyes, joining the men’s program as an associate head coach in June of 2017 before being promoted to senior associate head coach prior to the 2020-21 campaign.
During his time at OSU, Bowe helped propel the Buckeyes to new heights, including aiding the men’s team to a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Championships this past season, their highest since 1996.
“After spending time with Matt and his family through the interview process, it felt like the perfect fit for where we are as a program and where Matt’s skill set is as both a coach and a person,” Durden said.
“His experience working with Olympic medalists, world-record holders and All-Americans will mesh with where our program is currently and where it is going in the future. Our guys are going to benefit from Matt in and out of the pool in the best ways possible and we can’t wait to get Matt, his wife Lila, and their one-year-old daughter Indie, on campus.”
Bowe will take over the assistant position at Cal from Chase Kreitler, who was named the new head coach at the University of Pittsburgh last month.
Last season, while Kreitler went on paternity leave, David Marsh filled in on the Cal staff.
Bowe was also the primary coach for Hunter Armstrong, who broke out to make the U.S. Olympic team last summer, winning a relay gold medal before having a standout showing at the 2022 U.S. Trials last month, setting a world record in the men’s 50 backstroke and also winning the 100 back.
Given that Cal has a rich history of backstroke success, including being the training bases of the man Armstrong out-dueled at the Trials last month, four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, it begs the question if Armstrong would consider following Bowe to Berkeley.
Armstrong notably announced that he’s turning pro last month and won’t compete collegiately for the Buckeyes moving forward (despite having two seasons of eligibility remaining).
“I’d like to thank Dave Durden for the opportunity to join the Cal men’s swimming & diving program,” Bowe said. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a prestigious institution and I’m excited to contribute to the championship-winning culture that Dave has created.”
The Cal men’s team has finished either first or second at the NCAA Championships every year dating back to 2010, including wins in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019 and most recently, 2022.
“Cal has a rich tradition of excellence in the classroom, at the NCAA Championships and at the Olympic Games,” Bowe continued. “With great opportunity comes great responsibility and I can’t wait to help our student-athletes set high goals and strive to achieve them.”
In addition to that seventh-place finish at NCAAs this past season, the Buckeye men were also the most-improved team at the 2019 National Championships under Bowe, placing ninth after finishing 28th the season prior. Bowe coached a total of 10 NCAA All-Americans, seven Big Ten champions and 16 team-record holders during his OSU tenure.
Prior to joining Ohio State, Bowe spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach at Indiana, helping the Hoosier men to the Big Ten Championship title.
Before going to Bloomington, Bowe served as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan for three seasons (2013-16), guiding the men’s team to back-to-back MAC titles in 2015 and 2016.
A native of Silecroft in Cumbria, England, Bowe got his coaching start at his alma mater, Loughborough University, and also spent time as an assistant coach at the Great Britain National Centre in Loughborough from 2009 to 2012. That included him coaching multi-time world champion Liam Tancock and worlds medalist Fran Halsall.
As an athlete, Bowe represented Great Britain multiple times on the international stage, including winning a silver medal in the men’s 4×100 medley relay at the 2006 Commonwealth Games (swimming fly) and a bronze medal at the European Championships that same year. Bowe was also a finalist in the 100 fly at the World University Games in Bangkok (2007) and Belgrade (2009), and swam as a finalist in the 2007 World Championships in Melbourne.
Bowe graduated from Loughborough University in 2009 with a BSc First Class Honours in sports science and management and received his master’s degree in sport management from Eastern Michigan.
Hasn’t Dave said he would only take people in his pro group if they had gone to Cal?
i think he meant swimmers but who knows
Armstrong to follow him to Cal as well?
Hunter Armstrong transferring and revoking going pro-confirmed.
/s but also would be cool
Congratulations to Matt on the new job. He certainly did get great results at Ohio State.
A great coach and an even better person. Cal is so lucky to have Matt and Ohio State will deeply miss you!
I understand why swimswam is probably waiting for more specific details on the Teri thing. Allegations range from cussing at a kid a couple times to kids wanting to kill themselves. Very bizarre, but worrisome article.
Not as uncommon as you’d think. Many college athletes struggle and there are some great coaches out there that are there for them but there are some who won’t do anything until it’s almost too late. Ncaa needs to begin taking mental health of their athletes far more seriously and get rid of these coaches who treat their athletes like this.
I don’t know. The allegations in the article are pretty well substantiated through interviews (including 19 former swimmers), journal entries, etc. It’s definitely newsworthy. Hopefully SwimSwam is working on something.
You got a big long list of swimmers going on record with lots of details. I don’t think Swimswam is in much of a position to do much other than to reach out for comments and then report on the content of the original article. Probably trying to get some responses right now.
Not saying anything is untrue, just that there is a lot to unpack and it’s going to get a ton of attention so swimswam would want to put extra attention into a story like this
They could help us by writing a good summary of the accusations. That article was super long and kind rambling on skipping around from accusation to accusation. Really hard to read
Welcome Matt and family! Cal is lucky to have you!!
waiting the day the article of mckeever getting fired gets published https://www.ocregister.com/2022/05/24/cal-swimmers-allege-coach-teri-mckeever-bullied-and-verbally-abused-them-for-years
yeah feels like SwimSwam should be on this
they should 100%
After reading the article…she should be fired immediately and it looks very bad on not just McKeever but Cal’s athletic department for protecting her all these years
The district/state attorney’s offices should be taking a keen interest in this. Assuming the allegations are true, just firing McKeever and someone from the athletic department for the cover-up is not enough.
Congratulations to coach Bowe! Wishing you success. Prolly the biggest challenge will be dealing with housing costs Berkeley vis-a-vis Columbus.
Re: the above McKeever article — those are some very serious allegations. If a USC coach can lose his job for tossing a water bottle across the deck, those serial bullying complaints against TMcK should get a closer look from the Cal Athletic Department.
The athletic department has been covering this all up for years and years. They should be the ones being investigated (along with McKeever), not doing the investigation.
Did Danielle Carter swim at Cal-Berkeley?
Her college swimming page only lists Cal-Santa Barbara for uni. The season mentioned in the article (19-20) she looks to be a club swimmer in high school.
She did. If you look at the 2019 recruiting class for the Cal women on collegeswimming.com, you’ll see her listed there
https://swimswam.com/2019-california-state-100-back-runner-up-danielle-carter-leaves-cal-program/
Y’all are so lazy
It’s not Cal-Berkeley. Just Cal.
Oof this is rough. Definitely not an ideal environment for anyone.
I can’t help but feel that cal decided to announce the coach news at the same time the article was published