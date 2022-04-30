Hunter Armstrong Retires From NCAA Swimming, Will Turn Pro

Ohio State junior and first-team All-American Hunter Armstrong has told SwimSwam that he will forego his final two years of NCAA eligibility to turn pro.
Armstrong has had considerable success in his NCAA career. At Ohio State won two Big Ten titles in the 50 free and 100 free, and had a career-high fifth-place finish in the 100 back this year at NCAAs. Prior to swimming for the Buckeyes his sophomore and junior year, Armstrong competed for West Virginia as a freshman, finishing third in the 100 back at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.
However, it is evident that he is much stronger in the long course pool.
The long course prowess that Armstrong has was first put on display when he made the Olympic team in the 100 back after getting 13th in the same event at NCAAs last year. But we recently found out that 2021 was only the beginning for him, as he later went on to drop over a second to make the 4×100 free relay at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials this year with a new best time of 48.25. Then, later in the meet, he broke the world record in the 50 back with a time of 23.71 and then beat out world record holder Ryan Murphy in the 100 back with a time of 52.20.
Aside from his success in the big pool, Armstrong’s decision also makes sense because of what he told SwimSwam in a press conference interview this week. In that interview, he said that he didn’t like to train in yards and preferred meters much more.
“I have always been better with less underwaters, so the more walls there are, the worse I get.”
Training full-time in meters will allow ARmstrong to have more opportunities to develop himself into America’s top male backstroker.
So is he leaving college or doing a Ledecky and just finishing his degree while he trains as a pro?
I’m certain he’ll continue school and graduate as a Buckeye.
Well he just posted on his stories that he’s finishing his degree, so… glad to hear it!
So is he going somewhere else to train so he can get more LC training in or what?
