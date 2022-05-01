Leah Hayes Breaks 15-16 NAG in 200 IM, Becomes Youngest American Under 2:10

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

US Open Record 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

Jr World Record: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

FINA “A” cut: 2:12.98

Podium:

Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:07.84 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 2:09.99 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 2:11.80 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:13.28 Isabelle Odgers, Unattached – 2:15.33 Sara Stotler, Tennessee – 2:15.40 Abby Hay, University of Louisville – 2:16.30 Teagan O’Dell, Irvine Novaquatics – 2:17.62

Fox Valley Park District Riptides 16-year-old Leah Hayes got the job done tonight, finishing 2nd in the women’s 200 IM with a 2:09.99 to qualify for the U.S. World Championships roster. Hayes has been dealing with a stress fracture in her foot, which has resulted in her needing to wear a walking boot, although, she notes that the injury doesn’t hinder her ability to swim.

Tonight, Hayes took full advantage of a women’s 200 IM field that didn’t feature Olympic Bronze medalist Kate Douglass, who pulled out of the event in favor of the 50 free. Stress fracture and all, Hayes blew away her previous personal best, which she set in prelims this morning with a 2:11.12. Prior to this morning’s swim, Hayes’ personal best was a 2:11.22, which she swam at the Westmont Pro Swim Series stop in March.

In addition to the World Championships berth, Hayes broke the 15-16 girls National Age Group Record (NAG) with the swim tonight. The previous record was held by Katie Hoff at 2:10.41, which she swam at the 2005 World Championships 17 years ago. That means that Hayes became the youngest American women’s swimmer to break 2:10 in the LCM 200 IM tonight as well.

Here is the split comparison between Hayes’ NAG swim tonight, Hoff’s previous NAG, and Hayes’ 2:11.12 this morning:

Splits Leah Hayes, U.S. World Champs Trials – Finals Katie Hoff, 2005 World Championships Leah Hayes, U.S. World Champs Trials – Prelims Fly 28.21 28.59 28.54 Back 33.05 33.09 33.04 Breast 37.63 37.71 38.37 Free 31.10 31.02 31.17 FINAL TIME 2:09.99 2:10.41 2:11.12

As the splits show, Hayes made the most significant improvement on the breaststroke leg in her swim tonight. She was also 0.33 seconds faster on fly than this morning. Compared to Hoff, Hayes was slightly faster on each of the first three 50s tonight, and just 0.08 seconds slower on freestyle.

Additionally, Hayes is now the #14 American all-time in the LCM 200 IM, of course, also becoming just the 14th American to break 2:10 in the event. She’s also now the 2nd-fastest 18&under in U.S. history, behind only Alex Walsh, who swam a 2:09.01 at age 18.