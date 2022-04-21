How to Watch Swimming at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC (Eastern Daylight Time, UTC-4)
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- FINA Qualifying Criteria
The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials will get underway on Tuesday, April 26, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The competition will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships, Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational.
The Olympic Channel will live stream all finals sessions of the championships on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, while CNBC will broadcast Saturday night’s finals session. USA Swimming will stream Tuesday through Saturday prelims on their website. Note that Daylight Savings Time has begun in the United States.
|Local Time
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Paris
|Tokyo
|Prelims
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|Finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|7:00 AM +1 day
|Date and Time
|Prelims Broadcast Channel
|Finals Broadcast Channel
|Program
|Tuesday, April 26
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 200 fly, W/M 100 free, W 800 free, M 1500 free
|Wednesday, April 27
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 200 free, W/M 200 breast, W/M 200 back, W/M 50 fly
|Thursday, April 28
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 400 IM, W/M 100 fly, W/M 50 breast, W/M 50 back
|Friday, April 29
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 400 free, W/M 100 breast, W/M 100 back
|Saturday, April 30
|USA Swimming
|CNBC
|W/M 200 IM, W/M 50 free, W 1500 free, M 800 free
How can 🇨🇦s watch??