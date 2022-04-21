Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch Swimming at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials will get underway on Tuesday, April 26, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The competition will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships, Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational.

The Olympic Channel will live stream all finals sessions of the championships on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, while CNBC will broadcast Saturday night’s finals session. USA Swimming will stream Tuesday through Saturday prelims on their website. Note that Daylight Savings Time has begun in the United States.

  Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo
Prelims 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 6:00 AM 3:00 PM 10:00 PM
Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 12:00 AM 7:00 AM +1 day

 

Date and Time Prelims Broadcast Channel Finals Broadcast Channel Program
Tuesday, April 26 USA Swimming Olympic Channel W/M 200 fly, W/M 100 free, W 800 free, M 1500 free
Wednesday, April 27 USA Swimming Olympic Channel W/M 200 free, W/M 200 breast, W/M 200 back, W/M 50 fly
Thursday, April 28 USA Swimming Olympic Channel W/M 400 IM, W/M 100 fly, W/M 50 breast, W/M 50 back
Friday, April 29 USA Swimming Olympic Channel W/M 400 free, W/M 100 breast, W/M 100 back
Saturday, April 30 USA Swimming CNBC W/M 200 IM, W/M 50 free, W 1500 free, M 800 free

 

Njones
22 seconds ago

How can 🇨🇦s watch??

