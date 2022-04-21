How to Watch Swimming at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials will get underway on Tuesday, April 26, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The competition will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships, Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational.

The Olympic Channel will live stream all finals sessions of the championships on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, while CNBC will broadcast Saturday night’s finals session. USA Swimming will stream Tuesday through Saturday prelims on their website. Note that Daylight Savings Time has begun in the United States.