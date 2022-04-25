All The Links You Need For The 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
It’s World Championship Trials eve and swim fans around the country and beyond are anxiously anticipating the beginning of the action in Greensboro, N.C., as the best swimmers in the United States vie for a spot at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.
The competition kicks off Tuesday morning from the Greensboro Aquatic Center and will run through Saturday night, with each of the five days consisting of prelims and finals sessions.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Note: All events other than the men’s and women’s 800 and 1500 freestyles will be contested in a traditional same-day prelims/finals format. Unlike the Olympic Trials, the women’s and men’s events will occur back-to-back throughout the meet (e.g. women’s 100 back, followed by men’s 100 back, etc.)
The distance free events will have the early heats race during prelims and the fastest heat swimming with finals. The women’s 800 and men’s 1500 will occur on Day 1 and the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 will be on Day 5.
START TIMES
|LOCAL TIME (ET)
|CENTRAL
|MOUNTAIN
|PACIFIC
|PARIS
|TOKYO
|Prelims
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|Finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|7:00 AM +1 day
Tuesday, April 26
- 200 butterfly
- 100 freestyle
- Women’s 800 freestyle
- Men’s 1500 freestyle
Wednesday, April 27
- 200 freestyle
- 200 breaststroke
- 200 backstroke
- 50 butterfly
Thursday, April 28
- 400 IM
- 100 butterfly
- 50 breaststroke
- 50 backstroke
Friday, April 29
- 400 freestyle
- 100 breaststroke
- 100 backstroke
Saturday, April 30
- Women’s 1500 freestyle
- 200 IM
- Men’s 800 freestyle
- 50 freestyle
PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS
The pre-scratch psych sheet for the meet can be found here. (The scratch deadline for Day 1’s events will come after the coaches’ technical meeting on Monday night, while every other day’s deadline will be 30 minutes after the beginning of finals on the night prior. Each prelim session’s heat sheets will be posted by USA Swimming shortly after that time.)
Live results can be found on the Omega Timing website here. If USA Swimming posts an alternate live results link we will add that to the bullets at the top of each article accordingly.
HOW TO WATCH
All preliminary sessions will be streamed live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform, while finals will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel from Tuesday to Friday, with CNBC taking over the coverage for the conclusion of the meet on Saturday.
|DATE AND TIME
|PRELIMS BROADCAST CHANNEL
|FINALS BROADCAST CHANNEL
|PROGRAM
|Tuesday, April 26
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 200 fly, W/M 100 free, W 800 free, M 1500 free
|Wednesday, April 27
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 200 free, W/M 200 breast, W/M 200 back, W/M 50 fly
|Thursday, April 28
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 400 IM, W/M 100 fly, W/M 50 breast, W/M 50 back
|Friday, April 29
|USA Swimming
|Olympic Channel
|W/M 400 free, W/M 100 breast, W/M 100 back
|Saturday, April 30
|USA Swimming
|CNBC
|W/M 200 IM, W/M 50 free, W 1500 free, M 800 free
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING PROCEDURE
The qualifying criteria for the 2022 World Championships are similar to what we saw at the Olympic Trials, with an added wrinkle with the non-Olympic stroke 50 events.
In short, the winner of each Olympic event and the top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events have the top qualification priority.
After that, the second-place finishers in each Olympic event other than the 100 and 200 free will qualify, and then the winners of the non-Olympic 50-meter events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) are the third priority. If those three priorities are fulfilled and the team hasn’t exceeded the maximum roster size (26 men, 26 women), then the fifth and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle will book their tickets.
Note that all qualification hinges on swimmers attaining the FINA ‘A’ standard.
Worlds Qualifying Procedure
- Top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle finals, and winner of every other Olympic event
- Second-place finishers in each Olympic event other than 100 and 200 free
- Winners of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly)
- Fifth-place finishers in 100 and 200 free
- Sixth-place finishers 100 and 200 free
Read more on the specificities of the qualification system here.
The trials will also be used as a qualifier for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships and the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver. Read more on that here.
EVENT PREVIEWS
Keep up to date on all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews with our Preview Index page here.
SWIMSWAM PICK ‘EM CONTEST
Think you know your stuff? Enter the 2022 U.S. World Trials Pick ‘Em Contest to put you knowledge to the test and have a chance to win some great prizes, courtesy of Speedo USA.
You’ll be able to make and edit picks up until an hour before the first session stars (Tuesday at 8 am ET).
