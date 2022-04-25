All The Links You Need For The 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

It’s World Championship Trials eve and swim fans around the country and beyond are anxiously anticipating the beginning of the action in Greensboro, N.C., as the best swimmers in the United States vie for a spot at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

The competition kicks off Tuesday morning from the Greensboro Aquatic Center and will run through Saturday night, with each of the five days consisting of prelims and finals sessions.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Note: All events other than the men’s and women’s 800 and 1500 freestyles will be contested in a traditional same-day prelims/finals format. Unlike the Olympic Trials, the women’s and men’s events will occur back-to-back throughout the meet (e.g. women’s 100 back, followed by men’s 100 back, etc.)

The distance free events will have the early heats race during prelims and the fastest heat swimming with finals. The women’s 800 and men’s 1500 will occur on Day 1 and the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 will be on Day 5.

START TIMES

LOCAL TIME (ET) CENTRAL MOUNTAIN PACIFIC PARIS TOKYO Prelims 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 6:00 AM 3:00 PM 10:00 PM Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 12:00 AM 7:00 AM +1 day

Tuesday, April 26

200 butterfly

100 freestyle

Women’s 800 freestyle

Men’s 1500 freestyle

Wednesday, April 27

200 freestyle

200 breaststroke

200 backstroke

50 butterfly

Thursday, April 28

400 IM

100 butterfly

50 breaststroke

50 backstroke

Friday, April 29

400 freestyle

100 breaststroke

100 backstroke

Saturday, April 30

Women’s 1500 freestyle

200 IM

Men’s 800 freestyle

50 freestyle

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

The pre-scratch psych sheet for the meet can be found here. (The scratch deadline for Day 1’s events will come after the coaches’ technical meeting on Monday night, while every other day’s deadline will be 30 minutes after the beginning of finals on the night prior. Each prelim session’s heat sheets will be posted by USA Swimming shortly after that time.)

Live results can be found on the Omega Timing website here. If USA Swimming posts an alternate live results link we will add that to the bullets at the top of each article accordingly.

HOW TO WATCH

All preliminary sessions will be streamed live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform, while finals will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel from Tuesday to Friday, with CNBC taking over the coverage for the conclusion of the meet on Saturday.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING PROCEDURE

The qualifying criteria for the 2022 World Championships are similar to what we saw at the Olympic Trials, with an added wrinkle with the non-Olympic stroke 50 events.

In short, the winner of each Olympic event and the top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events have the top qualification priority.

After that, the second-place finishers in each Olympic event other than the 100 and 200 free will qualify, and then the winners of the non-Olympic 50-meter events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) are the third priority. If those three priorities are fulfilled and the team hasn’t exceeded the maximum roster size (26 men, 26 women), then the fifth and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle will book their tickets.

Note that all qualification hinges on swimmers attaining the FINA ‘A’ standard.

Worlds Qualifying Procedure

Top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle finals, and winner of every other Olympic event Second-place finishers in each Olympic event other than 100 and 200 free Winners of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) Fifth-place finishers in 100 and 200 free Sixth-place finishers 100 and 200 free

Read more on the specificities of the qualification system here.

The trials will also be used as a qualifier for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships and the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver. Read more on that here.

EVENT PREVIEWS

Keep up to date on all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews with our Preview Index page here.

SWIMSWAM PICK ‘EM CONTEST

Think you know your stuff? Enter the 2022 U.S. World Trials Pick ‘Em Contest to put you knowledge to the test and have a chance to win some great prizes, courtesy of Speedo USA.

You’ll be able to make and edit picks up until an hour before the first session stars (Tuesday at 8 am ET).