U.S. Selection Criteria Released For 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

In addition to the 2022 World Championships, USA Swimming’s upcoming International Team Trials meet will be used to select the U.S. roster for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will run August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The age requirement for athletes to be eligible to compete at Junior Pan Pacs is between the ages of 13 and 18 as of December 31, 2022, i.e. born in 2004 or later.

Swimmers who qualify to compete at the World Championships in Budapest will be ineligible to qualify for Junior Pan Pacs.

The priorities for qualification will be as follows:

Fastest time from finals in each individual Olympic event and the second-fastest time from finals in the 100 and 200 freestyle Second-fastest time from finals in each individual Olympic event other than 100 and 200 freestyle. Third-fastest time from finals in each individual Olympic event. This process continues (fourth-fastest, fifth-fastest, etc.) until there are 20 men and 20 women selected to the team.

If the team size exceeds 20 men and 20 women after the third priority has been used, then the swimmers will be ranked and selected according to the following procedure:

All swimmers from Priority #1 All swimmers from Priority #2 – if this results in more than 20 swimmers of one gender being selected, then they’ll be ranked in order of Percentage of ‘A’ time standard in individual Olympic events If all swimmers from Priority #2 are selected and the maximum team size has not been attained, the Percentage of ‘A’ time standard process will be used to rank the swimmers in Priority #3 until the team is full

For an in-depth breakdown on calculating the percentages, click here.

The International Team Trials, are scheduled to run April 26-30 in Greensboro, N.C.

The Junior Pan Pacs were only confirmed to be held in 2022 just last month in a joint announcement from Pan Pac charter nations USA, Canada, Japan and Australia.

The meet will run August 24-27 at the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

As of now, it does not appear the U.S. will send a team to the World Junior Championships, which still haven’t been officially announced after FINA removed the competition from Kazan, Russia. The competition is expected to be held in Lima, Peru, with FINA noting it would fall on similar dates as the originally scheduled meet in Kazan (August 23-28), which directly conflict with Junior Pan Pacs.

MEL ZAJAC QUALIFICATION

In addition to the World Championships and Junior Pan Pacs, USA Swimming will also use the International Team Trials to select a team to compete at the Mel Zajac International Swim Meet in Vancouver, Canada, June 3-5.

USA Swimming will send a junior team to Mel Zajac, as it’s done in years past, with the age cut-off being under 19 as of June 1, 2022. Swimmers who qualify for Worlds and Junior Pan Pacs won’t be selected.

You can find the full Mel Zajac International qualification criteria here.