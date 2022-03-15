2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships Confirmed For Honolulu In August

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships are on.

In a joint press release issued by the national swimming federations of the four Pan Pac charter nations (USA, Canada, Japan, Australia), the meet has been confirmed for August 24-27 at the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

While no specific announcement was previously made to cancel the event, up until recently, expectations were that this meet wouldn’t be taking place in 2022. However, that has shifted with the World Junior Championships being pulled out of Kazan, and no replacement dates put in place as of yet.

“We are grateful to the Pan Pacs charter nations for their support and partnership of this international meet and look forward to welcoming them to Hawaii,” USA Swimming Managing Director of the National Team Lindsay Mintenko said.

“When the opportunity presented itself to fill a gap and host an event for our junior team athletes, we didn’t hesitate. We all understand the value and importance of international team trips and competitions for our next generation of athletes.”

The 2020 Junior Pan Pacs were scheduled to take place in Honolulu but ended up being canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. hosting rights shifted to 2022.

The next edition of the senior Pan Pacific Championships, which were scheduled to take place in 2022 in Canada, was deferred until 2026 back in 2020 after the Olympics were postponed until 2021 (subsequently making the 2022 calendar incredibly congested).

In addition to the four charter nations, the joint press release notes that other select non-European Swimming League (LEN) will also be in attendance.

The last time the competition was held in 2018 (in Fiji, hosted by Japan), swimmers from New Zealand, China, Fiji, Singapore, South Korea and Ecuador also competed. The meet is designed for nations that border the Pacific Ocean.

Swimmers aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year are eligible to compete at the Junior Pan Pacs.

A USA Swimming representative notes that if FINA announces new dates and a host for World Juniors, they’ll make a decision at that time if they will send swimmers to both meets. However, it should be noted that the original dates for Worlds Juniors (August 23-28) directly conflict with Junior Pacs.