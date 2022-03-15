Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bryce Halterman from Ridgecrest, CA, and Paseo Aquatics Club has committed to swim at the University of Michigan as a member of the class of 2026. Halterman is a sprint freestyle and butterfly specialist who has shown massive improvement over the past two seasons in his primary events, particularly the 100 yard butterfly.

Top Times

50 free – 20.18r

100 free – 44.61

100 back – 52.48

200 back – 1:55.74

100 breast – 58.69

100 fly – 46.96

200 fly – 1:53.39

200 IM – 1:51.88

Event/Age 15 16 17 50 Free 22.09 21.72 20.18 100 Free 48.71* 48.71* 44.61 100 Fly 51.60 49.95 46.96

*Halterman registered a time of 48.71 in the 100 yard freestyle at age 14 in 2018 but did not improve upon that time until age 17 at the 2021 Speedo West Winter Junior Championships.

At the 2021 Speedo West Winter Junior Championships, Halterman posted massive time drops in his three primary events, the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as the 100 butterfly.

In December 2021 at the Halterman Speedo West Junior Championships in Austin, Halterman cut 1.54 seconds from his 50 yard freestyle, 2.99 seconds from his 100 yard butterfly, and a whopping 4.10 from his 100 yard freestyle.

Halterman’s 46.96 in the 100 butterfly also qualifies him to race at the 2022 USA Swimming Summer National Championships. Halterman’s short course yards time indicates he is due for a substantial time drop in the long course version of the event, where his time rests at a 57.18.

Halterman’s best time in the 100 butterfly would have snuck him into the ‘C’ final of the 2022 Men’s Big 10 Championships, while his 50 and 100 yard freestyle PBs would have put him just outside of getting an evening swim.

