Summer Juniors Qualifier Ozan Kalafat Sends Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ozan Kalafat from Oneida, Wisconsin has announced his plans to swim for the University of Michigan in the class of 2026.

“Beyond pumped to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Michigan! Huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of their support! Can’t wait to be part of such a historic team! GO BLUE 〽️〽️”

A junior at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Kalafat swims year-round with Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers and specializes mainly in free and breast. He clocked lifetime bests in the LCM 100/400 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM at the HSC-PX3 Speedo Premier in May, placing 2nd in the 200 free (1:56.78), 6th in the 400 free (4:16.91), 11th in the 200 IM (2:15.31), and 12th in the 50 free (24.76). He also swam the 100 free (52.98) and 100 breast (1:07.77) in prelims, coming in 2nd and 4th out of heats in the respective events.

In March, Kalafat won the 500 free and 200 breast at Wisconsin LSC Senior State Championships. He finished among the top 4 in all his events and picked up new PBs in the 50 free (21.05) and 100 breast (55.59). At NCSA Spring Championship, he added PBs in the 100 free, 50/200 breast, and 200 IM and made the B finals of the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM. The following week he competed at ISCA International Senior Cup and updated his 200 free time.

Top SCY Times:

200 breast – 2:00.53

100 breast – 55.59

50 breast – 25.70

100 free – 45.10

200 free – 1:38.07

500 free – 4:29.56

200 IM – 1:51.24

400 IM – 4:04.19

Kalafat will join Logan Zucker and Lucas Hodgson in the Wolverines’ class of 2026. His times are still a touch out of scoring range at the conference level. It took 1:37.16 in the 200 free, 54.25 in the 100 breast, and 1:58.15 in the 200 breast to score at 2021 B1G Championships. He will just miss overlapping with 200 freestylers Patrick Callan (1:32.63 this season) and Gustavo Borges (1:33.79) but he will have the opportunity to train with Jake Mitchell (1:33.56) and Wyatt Davis (1:34.81) for two years. Michigan will need reinforcements in the breaststroke department, though, as three of their top four breaststrokers were juniors this year (Will Chan – 50.95/1:53.27, Mason Hunter – 51.93/1:54.15, and AJ Bornstein – 53.21/1:54.42). Jack McCurdy (54.24/1:58.35) will still be there when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.