Michigan Nabs First 2022 Verbal, Adds New England Prep Champ Lucas Hodgson

Michigan has earned their first verbal commitment for the high school class of 2022 with Lucas Hodgson of the Greenwich YMCA Marlins in Connecticut. Hodgson is a rising junior at the Brunswick School, a prep school in Greenwich; he’s just one of a very small handful of 2022 verbal announcements so far.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at The University of Michigan! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this process. GO BLUE!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.94

100 free – 45.50

200 free – 1:38.82

500 free – 4:30.84

50 back – 22.97

100 back – 49.81

200 back – 1:49.21

At the 2020 New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) championship meet in March, Hodgson won the 500 free in a lifetime best 4:30.84, while he was the 100 back runner-up (49.97). He also swam backstroke (22.97) on Brunswick’s runner-up 200 medley relay and led-off their runner-up 400 free relay in a 45.50.

At the 2020 Easterns in February, Hodgson placed third in the 200 free (1:38.82) and sixth in the 100 back (49.81). At that meet, Hodgson led off Brunswick’s title-earning 200 free relay in 20.94 and split 44.70 as they took third in the 400 free relay. In December, Hodgson was on the 400 free relay in SCM that broke the national high school record for prep schools.

Last summer, Hodgson placed ninth in the 800 free, 13th in the 200 back and 17th in the 400 free at the 2019 YMCA Long Course Nationals. He also raced on Greenwich YMCA’s 800 free relay, 400 free relay (which was DQ’d in finals) and both medley relays; the medley relays placed second, with Hodgson going 26.94 on the back leg in the 200 and 58.73 in prelims of the 400.

Rising Michigan sophomore Christian Farricker also comes from Brunswick and the Greenwich Marlins, while Hodgson’s older brother Marcus Hodgson, a sprinter, is an incoming freshman at Yale.

Michigan has the #5-ranked incoming class, while their class of 2025 is headed, so far, by #4 Tim Connery.

