University of Arizona All-American David Schlicht Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After two seasons with the University of Arizona Wildcats, All-American David Schlicht has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Schlicht, a breaststroker and IM’er from Australia, raced for the Wildcats at the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Championships and has been a top contributor for the program.

Since this past season won’t count against eligibility for student-athletes, Schlicht appears to have three years of eligibility remaining. His 2021 NCAA meet was his national championship return after redshirting the 2019-20 season for the Olympics (which were pushed to 2021).

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 1:41.82

400 IM – 3:39.59

100 breast – 53.53

200 breast – 1:52.33

100 back – 48.30

Schlicht’s lifetime bests in both IMs, the 100 breast and the 100 back all came from the 2020-21 season, while his 200 breast PR is from 2019.

His 2021 NCAA performance was his most impressive meet to date, where he placed fourth in the 400 IM (3:39.89) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:41.82) to contribute 28 points for the Wildcats. He made the 400 IM A-final in 2019, too, clocking a 3:41.77 to take sixth overall. At Pac-12s in both 2019 and 2021, he was runner-up in both IM events and took third in the 200 breast.

Being one of the top returning IM’ers in the country, Schlicht will be a major addition to whatever program he joins next.