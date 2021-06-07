University of Arizona All-American David Schlicht Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After two seasons with the University of Arizona Wildcats, All-American David Schlicht has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Schlicht, a breaststroker and IM’er from Australia, raced for the Wildcats at the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Championships and has been a top contributor for the program.
Since this past season won’t count against eligibility for student-athletes, Schlicht appears to have three years of eligibility remaining. His 2021 NCAA meet was his national championship return after redshirting the 2019-20 season for the Olympics (which were pushed to 2021).
TOP TIMES (SCY)
- 200 IM – 1:41.82
- 400 IM – 3:39.59
- 100 breast – 53.53
- 200 breast – 1:52.33
- 100 back – 48.30
Schlicht’s lifetime bests in both IMs, the 100 breast and the 100 back all came from the 2020-21 season, while his 200 breast PR is from 2019.
His 2021 NCAA performance was his most impressive meet to date, where he placed fourth in the 400 IM (3:39.89) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:41.82) to contribute 28 points for the Wildcats. He made the 400 IM A-final in 2019, too, clocking a 3:41.77 to take sixth overall. At Pac-12s in both 2019 and 2021, he was runner-up in both IM events and took third in the 200 breast.
Being one of the top returning IM’ers in the country, Schlicht will be a major addition to whatever program he joins next.
The first sentence of the second paragraph, “Since this past season won’t count against eligibility for student athletes,…”. I thought only Seniors were granted an additional year of eligibility. This indicates that all four classes from 2021 receive an additional year of eligibility. Which is it?
Everyone gets an extra year of eligibility.
All grades are eligible for the extra year – not just seniors. This site provides a good discussion of how it works based on season and division: https://www.ncsasports.org/coronavirus-sports/ncaa-eligibility-coronavirus
UT on line 1…..
As cool as that would be, I don’t necessarily think they “need” Schlict Maybe if this was 2018, then yeah he would’ve been very desirable, but with Jake Foster, Braden Vines, Caspar Corbeau, Matt Willenbring, Charlie Scheinfeld (among others), they have the breaststroke and IM covered very well now.
Holy hell, this guy is one fast potential transfer.