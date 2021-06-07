Daily Swim Coach Workout #452

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
‘I don’t stop when I’m tired. I stop when I’m done.’ – David Goggins
18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, Arm Swings, Leg Swings, PVS, Mini Band, 3-4 mods [ choice ]
Mod Meet WU:
1x
6 x 100 Fr/FrIM @ 10 sec RI
12 x 40 K/D, D/B @ 10 sec RI
12 x 20 HVO In/Out @ 15 sec RI
4 x 60 @ 1:00 Pace
3x Prime/Fr/Ch
5 x 100 @ 1:40 40 D/40 B/ 20 K EN2
4 x 20 @ :30 HVO Burst/HVO Finish
10 min Indy Med 20’s
400 REC
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
