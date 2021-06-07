Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #452

  • Purpose:  In-Season Recovery
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

‘I don’t stop when I’m tired. I stop when I’m done.’ – David Goggins
    
18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, Arm Swings, Leg Swings, PVS, Mini Band, 3-4 mods [ choice ]

Mod Meet WU:
1x
    6 x 100 Fr/FrIM @ 10 sec RI
    12 x 40 K/D, D/B @ 10 sec RI
    12 x 20 HVO In/Out @ 15 sec RI
    4 x 60 @ 1:00 Pace

3x Prime/Fr/Ch
    5 x 100 @ 1:40 40 D/40 B/ 20 K EN2
    4 x 20 @ :30 HVO Burst/HVO Finish

10 min Indy Med 20’s

400 REC

    

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

