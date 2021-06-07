Daily Swim Coach Workout #452

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

‘I don’t stop when I’m tired. I stop when I’m done.’ – David Goggins



18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, Arm Swings, Leg Swings, PVS, Mini Band, 3-4 mods [ choice ]

Mod Meet WU:

1x

6 x 100 Fr/FrIM @ 10 sec RI

12 x 40 K/D, D/B @ 10 sec RI

12 x 20 HVO In/Out @ 15 sec RI

4 x 60 @ 1:00 Pace

3x Prime/Fr/Ch

5 x 100 @ 1:40 40 D/40 B/ 20 K EN2

4 x 20 @ :30 HVO Burst/HVO Finish

10 min Indy Med 20’s

400 REC