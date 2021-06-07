Swiss Seek “Full Transparency” After Losing Olympic Spot In Mixed Medley Relay

FINA has bumped Switzerland from its previously-confirmed Olympic spot in the mixed 400 medley relay, and the National Aquatics Federation is not happy.

May 31 marked the final day that countries could register times eligible to qualify for the four wildcard spots available at the 2021 Olympic Games, with the first 12 slots awarded based on performance at the 2019 World Championships.

On June 5, FINA informed the Swiss that they had added two relays to their Tokyo lineup—having already qualified in the women’s 400 medley and men’s 800 free—with the country’s performances at the European Championships earning them berths in the men’s 400 free and mixed 400 medley relays.

However, FINA’s rankings mysteriously omitted times posted by Greece at the Akropolis Swimming Grand Prix in Athens on May 30, which, by all accounts, were official.

The Greeks swam a time of 3:45.38 in the mixed 400 medley relay, which would bump Switzerland (3:46.16) out of the final wildcard position in the event and out of the event at the Olympics.

Similarly, Greece’s time of 3:34.61 in the men’s 400 medley relay at the same meet would have bumped Ireland (3:34.62) for the last wildcard spot in that event.

As it turns out, the reason for Greece’s omission was “technical issues in the FINA results database,” and FINA has rescinded both relay entries for Switzerland in the mixed medley and Ireland in the men’s medley.

The Swiss Aquatics Federation has told SwimSwam that on June 7, FINA informed them that they won’t receive the mixed medley relay spot due to said technical issues, and that they will coordinate with the Swiss National Olympic Committee “and examine our options.”

“In principle, we question the decision and demand complete clarification and full transparency,” the federation said.

In a similar vein, Swim Ireland has said they will challenge the decision by FINA and will explore all options.

FINA is “looking into the matter internally,” so we’ll have to wait and see whether it allows 17-team fields in the two events, or if Switzerland and Ireland will be left on the outside looking in. While the Swiss still have three relay events confirmed, the Irish only have one – the men’s 800 free relay.

The list above is not final, with teams having until June 11 to confirm Tokyo participation.