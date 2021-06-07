Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Colby Mefford Admits He Likes to “let the audience worry a little bit”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
  • American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
  • World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy – 1:53.62
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 1:53.95,
  • Wave I Cut: 2:02.99
  • Wave II Cut: 2:00.81

Podium

  1. Colby Mefford (SMST) – 1:59.85
  2. Blake Hanna (CATS) – 2:00.11
  3. Bradley Dunham (SA-GA) – 2:00.96

Despite a massive lead at the 100 mark, Indiana University’s Jacob Steele, the 100 back champion, was unable to hold onto his lead, slipping to 4th on the final 50. Colby Mefford, on the other hand, was in dead last at the 100 mark, and turned on the jets coming home, roaring to a new lifetime best. The swim was a best for Mefford by well over a second, and if he can be under 2:00 again at Wave II, he may be able to advance to the semifinals. Mefford also will be competing in the 200 fly at Wave II, thanks to his 2nd place finish in that race on day 1.

