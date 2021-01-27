Event Schedules For Both Waves of 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

This week, USA Swimming split its 2021 Olympic Trials meet into two separate waves in order to limit athlete numbers and promote health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The current Olympic Trials qualifying standards will allow athletes into the four-day Wave I meet, while a new, tougher standard will allow athletes into the Wave II meet. The top two finishers in each event at Wave I will be able to compete in the Wave II meet the following week, with the Olympic team selected based off of Wave II results. You can read more about the full format here.

Below, we’re running through the event orders for each meet, as they differ quite a bit. The Wave II order is unchanged from the original Trials plan, but the Wave I meet is a shorter, four-day meet using a modified version of the Pan Pacs meet order.

Wave I Event Order

The Wave I schedule is a four-day meet with a prelims/finals format – no semifinals. Most pretty common event combos are fairly spread out between the days, with a few notable exceptions: the 100 free and 100 back are back-to-back on day 1, and any 400 IMers who cross over into the 200 free would have a tough double on day 2.

However, it’s also worth noting that Wave I will feature a good number of single-event qualifiers, with most of the swimmers set up for really busy Olympic Trials schedules getting under Wave II cuts in at least one event. (Any swimmer with a Wave II cut can swim any other events with a Wave I cut at the Wave II meet).

Prelims 10 AM (Central)

Finals 7 PM (Central)

WOMEN’S EVENT # EVENT ORDER MEN’S EVENT # Friday, June 4 1 100m Freestyle 2 3 100m Backstroke 4 5 200m Butterfly 6 7 800m Freestyle* 8 Saturday, June 5 9 200m Freestyle 10 11 100m Breaststroke 12 13 400m Individual Medley 14 Sunday, June 6 15 400m Freestyle 16 17 100m Butterfly 18 19 200m Backstroke 20 Monday, June 7 21 200m Individual Medley 22 23 50m Freestyle 24 25 200m Breaststroke 26 27 1500m Freestyle* 28

* The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be conducted as timed finals, with the fastest seeded heat in each of these events swimming in the Finals sessions. All other heats of the 800m and 1500m freestyle events will swim fastest to slowest, alternating women and men following the conclusion of that morning’s preliminary session.

Wave II Event Order

Wave II follows the traditional Olympic Trials – and Olympic – event format.