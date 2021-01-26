Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

(UPDATE) USA Swimming Will Split 2021 Olympic Trials Into Two Separate Meets

Comments: 67

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that USA Swimming is planning dramatic changes to the 2021 Olympic Trials. The official announcement about changes to the format is expected to come at 9AM Eastern Time on Tuesday morning.

The meet will be split into two events, with a primary meet (Wave II) being held from June 13-20 and a secondary meet (Wave I) from June 4-7.

The first wave, Wave I, will be the lower 550-650 qualifiers, with the top 2 finishers in each event advancing to the Wave II meet. The Wave II cuts will be set based on the 41st seeded athlete as of today, plus the qualifiers from the Wave I meet. USA Swimming is expecting around 19 more qualifiers per event, which will set the field for each event at around 50 or 60 swimmers per event.

Once a swimmer qualifies for the Wave II meet, they must swim in the Wave II meet, and may swim any “Bonus” Events that they have at least a Wave I Cut in.

That 41 swimmer cut line was based on, from the last 5 Olympic Trials, the lowest-seeded qualifier to make an Olympic Trials final.

The cut between Wave I and Wave II will be made so that all likely Olympic qualifiers will swim in the Wave II event. In the previous 5 Olympic Trials, Erin Phenix, the 38th seed in the 100 free at the 2000 Olympic Trials, was the lowest-seeded swimmer to qualify for the team. Further, Morgan Scroggy in the 200 back at the 2008 Olympic Trials was the lowest-seeded swimmer to make an Olympic Trials final.

Across all events over the last 5 Trials, 91.8% of those to make an Olympic Team for the US have been from the top 10 seeds in an event.

Lowest Seeds to Make the US Olympic Team, Since 2000

38th seed Erin Phenix 6th place in 100 Free 2000 Olympic Trials
30th seed Gunnar Bentz 5th place in 200 Free 2016 Olympic Trials
28th seed Gary Hall Jr. 1st place in 100 Free 2000 Olympic Trials
28th seed Dana Vollmer 1st place in 200 Free 2004 Olympic Trials
28th seed Gary Hall Jr. 3rd place in 100 Free 2004 Olympic Trials

Lowest Seed to Qualify for a US Olympic Trials Final, Since 2000

41st seed Morgan Scroggy 200 Back 2008 Olympic Trials
40th seed Shannon Draves 200 Fly 2012 Olympic Trials
40th seed Kate Dwelley 200 Free 2004 Olympic Trials
38th seed Erin Phenix 100 Free 2000 Olympic Trials
35th seed Katie Cowan 200 Back 2000 Olympic Trials

Both meets will be held in the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, as planned.

The standards to qualify for Wave I remain the same as the original Olympic Trials standards, with a qualifying period of November 28, 2018 through May 30, 2021.

Below are the Wave I and Wave II standards:

Even with the delay of the Olympic Trials by a year, the field for this year’s Trials is substantially smaller than in previous years. At the beginning of 2021, there were under 1300 qualifiers for the Olympic Trials, which is substantially less than the 1700+ seen in previous years.

“We figured out this was the best option, and that it still allowed all athletes to have a crack at the Olympic trials, which, for many athletes is the pinnacle of their careers,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer. “But it also then allowed us to pick the best Olympic team.”

The new plan assumes that COVID-19 vaccines won’t be widely enough available for the majority of participants in the event to be vaccinated.

USA Swimming also told the Wall Street Journal that it was “extremely likely” that a negative COVID test would be required for every attendee to enter the venue, and that regular on-site testing will also be likely. That system was implemented for the recent Pro Swim Series meets in Richmond and San Antonio, with no reported outbreaks from those events earlier this month.

Other Details:

  • USA Swimming says that the can roughly break even on the Trials with 60% attendance for the Wave II event, which is about 7,700 spectators. At present, state and local officials are allowing 75% capacity for events at the CHI Health Center Arena.
  • The Wave II meet will still be aired on NBC, with arrangements to televise the Wave I meet still under way.
  • USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey acknowledged that the size of the meet is crucial to the ongoing success of American swimming, serving as a carrot for young swimmers even if they are unlikely to make the team.
  • It costs USA Swimming about $3 million to install the two temporary pools in the arena and pay for infrastructure and other event costs.
  • USA Swimming has set up several webinars next week to answer questions from coaches.

The Tokyo2020 Olympic Games are scheduled for Friday July 23, 2021 – Sunday August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

67
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
67 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimfin5
1 hour ago

What about we stop with that stupid corona stuff and start living our lives again. We will all get it eventually anyway

43
-133
Reply
Kitajima Fan
Reply to  swimfin5
1 hour ago

Hmm yes, let me ruin my swimming during championship season by “just getting the virus anyway” and destroying my lungs

Come on bro

73
-17
Reply
Old Swimmer
Reply to  swimfin5
1 hour ago

421,000 Americans dead. Thousands more left with severe long term health issues. It’s called saving lives.

50
-14
Reply
Swammerstein
Reply to  swimfin5
1 hour ago

What a stupid comment, get out of here

31
-5
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Swammerstein
59 minutes ago

You must be new here. There’s lots of commenters like this in these parts.

5
-5
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  swimfin5
8 minutes ago

Go work at a hospital for a week in a hotspot with no. PPE

0
0
Reply
Eek
1 hour ago

Top 2 qualifying for a meet that starts 7 days later? That’s one of the more ridiculous things I’ve ever heard in a while

18
-4
Reply
GowdyRaines
Reply to  Eek
52 minutes ago

then what is your alternative?

6
-1
Reply
Eek
Reply to  GowdyRaines
31 minutes ago

1. Split genders
2. Timed finals
3. Top 25 per event only
99. This

8
-5
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  Eek
7 minutes ago

What a ridiculous thing

2
0
Reply
coachymccoachface
Reply to  Eek
1 minute ago

Timed final is better than this? Lol

0
0
Reply
Thomas Huggins
Reply to  GowdyRaines
23 minutes ago

Split the meet by gender, duh?

0
0
Reply
MoneyMan
Reply to  Eek
45 minutes ago

They won’t make it anyway. The first meet is there to pay the bills on the real meet.

2
-6
Reply
NC Fan
Reply to  MoneyMan
22 minutes ago

That’s a cynical view. The first meet is there to give swimmers the opportunity to have the best competition of their lives in the most iconic pool setting almost all of them have seen since they were born. While the atmosphere won’t be the same, the atmosphere at prelims never begins to approach the atmosphere at finals. This gives them a chance to swim finals with something real on the line (qualifying for Wave II) which they wouldn’t have as the 70th seeded swimming who doesn’t get out of prelims in ‘regular’ trials. I bet USA Swimming makes it feel like a true finals type environment which will be awesome. Yes, the top 2 will likely swim slower two weeks… Read more »

9
0
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  NC Fan
4 minutes ago

How many runners are at Track trials per event? For me our trials are too big and not elite enough! And I think money is the main reason!

0
0
Reply
Swimgeek
Reply to  Eek
28 minutes ago

What’s wrong with this? They could have said, like Canada, “if you’re not top-40, you CANNOT make the team”. (Canada said top 20). But instead this allows someone who does a crazy breakout swim to punch a ticket to the actual selection meet.

3
0
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  Swimgeek
3 minutes ago

To pay for the venue probably….I don’t think that should be the driving reason but probably is

0
0
Reply
Frankie 5 Angels
1 hour ago

This plan will be revised prior to June

27
-2
Reply
Pool
Reply to  Frankie 5 Angels
12 minutes ago

Why do you say that? Obviously USAS put a lot of time and effort into this revised plan and I’m sure they don’t plan to revise it unless absolutely necessary…?

1
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!