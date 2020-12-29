50 More Men, 23 Women Have Qualified for Olympic Trials Post-Quarantines

USA Swimming says that they still haven’t made a decision about what to do with regards to swimmers who hit new Olympic Trials standards in 2021, but hope to have more information by the end of January.

When the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the corresponding US Olympic Swimming Trials, were postponed by a year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there was uncertainty as to what would happen with qualifiers for the latter event. The primary balance in play was how to make it fair for those swimmers who were counting on a spring taper meet that never happened to hit their Trials standards with USA Swimming’s desire to keep the meet smaller than in previous years – with a stated goal of around 1200-1400 swimmers.

In April, after USA Swimming put a pause on all sanctioned swim meets, there were (essentially*) 1,213 swimmers qualified for the US Olympic Trials – within USA Swimming’s target range.

* Some swimmers who have hit qualifying standards and who are eligible to represent the US, along with another country, have not necessarily declared a sporting citizenship yet, but this number is correct-enough for any pragmatic purpose).

At that time, the organization decided to take a ‘wait and see’ approach and kept the existing Olympic Trials standards in-tact through at least December 31, 2020.

As that initial deadline approaches, a spokesperson for the organization says that “they will remain as is for the moment.”

“We want to avoid any hasty decisions and continue to try and gather as much information as possible about what Trials may look like in 5.5 months,” the spokesperson said. “We will look to provide current qualifiers, and future qualifiers, more information by the end of January.”

The possibility is in play, of course, that the Olympic Trials will be reduced in size, as we’ve seen happen in countries like Canada, because of the impact of the pandemic, though USA Swimming has not publicly proposed such a reduction in any manner.

While the U.S. Federal Government Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has said that by April, all Americans who wish to receive the coronavirus vaccine will have access to a first dose (out of two required doses for the currently-approved vaccines), there are no guarantees that by June enough will be vaccinated to hold an event this large. Furthermore, so far, the distribution of vaccines have lagged behind targets nationally.

New Qualifiers in Late 2020

If the Trials are able to move forward with all swimmers who have qualified, 73 more Americans have added their name to that list since August, when USA Swimming first allowed times to count for national meet qualifying.

That list includes 50 new male qualifiers and 23 new female qualifiers. This brings the total up to 1,288 qualifiers, though we know some of those have opted to not continue training – like Claire Adams and Asia Seidt.

That still leaves USA Swimming within its stated target range, though the trend indicates that if they leave the standards in place until June of next year, they’ll probably exceed 1,400 qualifiers.

The median age of new male qualifiers is 18, while the median age of new female qualifiers is 17.

Among those on the list of new qualifiers are Daniel Diehl. Diehl set several 13-14 National Age Group Records before aging up late this year, including a 1:36.75 in the 200 yard free, and was 15 when he swam 55.46 in the 100 back in long course. Diehl was unattached at the time, but trains with the Cumberland YMCA.

He is the youngest of the new qualifiers, male or female.

Samantha Pearson, a Stanford commit and the #18-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2020, has hit 4 new Olympic Trials standards since quarantines have lifted. Pearson, who is deferring her enrollment at Stanford and at last check was training with David Marsh’s Team Elite group in Southern California, now has cuts in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM according to USA Swimming’s database.

Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha has 3 new Trials cuts.

On the boys’ side, four new qualifiers have broken through with 3 new Trials cuts each: Sam Hoover, Daniel Matheson, Cade Oliver, and Landon Gentry.

Note: the lists below don’t include already-qualified swimmers who hit cut times in new events, or improved previous cuts.

New Male Qualifiers

Swimmer Club Age Number of Cuts McCarty, Quintin Pikes Peak Athletics 16 1 Lichinsky, Gregg Unattached 20 1 Guiliano, Chris TOPS Swimming 17 1 Evert, Jake Mercersburg Academy 19 1 Schiavone, Chris Franklin & Marshall College 22 1 Graunke, Jeremy Rio Salado Swim Club 17 1 Hoover, Sam North Carolina Aquatic Club 17 3 Cotter, Michael TAC Titans 17 1 Mestre, Alfonso University of Florida 19 2 Matheson, Daniel Scottsdale Aquatic Club 18 3 Chai, Matthew FAST Swim Team 16 1 Custer, Liam Sarasota Sharks 16 2 Kravitz, Caleb Saint Petersburg Aquatics 19 1 Porges, Dylan Unattached 20 1 Norris, Lance TAC Titans 17 1 Johnson, Luke Unattached 21 1 Diehl, Daniel Unattached 15 1 Simons, Nick Lake Oswego Swim Club 16 2 Saleem, Ziyad Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 17 2 Oliver, Cade Franklin Regional Swim Team 17 3 O’Leary, Griffin Barrington Swim Club 17 1 Patterson, Ryan Dynamo Swim Club 21 1 Modglin, Will Zionsville Swim Club 16 1 Porrazzo, Ralph Swim UpHill 28 1 Edwards, Max University Of Virginia 20 1 Bochenski, Grant Hinsdale Swim Club 17 1 Janton, Tommy Western Ymca Wahoos 16 2 Miller, Brandon North Carolina Aquatic Club 17 1 Stump, Zach Westerville Aquatic Club 16 1 Ponsler, Kyle Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16 2 Driggers, Landon Rio Salado Swim Club 19 1 Morikawa, Connor Unattached 19 1 Brown, Gerald Unattached 22 1 Bethel, Henry Carpet Capital Aquatics Club 18 1 Patton, Ben U. of Missouri 20 1 Schultz, Jackson Unattached 19 1 Rodarte, Luke Unattached 22 1 Ball, Jake Shark Tank Racing Squad 23 1 Frick, Jakob Nation’s Capital Swim Club 17 1 Yep, Jassen Unattached 18 1 Gentry, Landon Nation’s Capital Swim Club 16 3 Gessner, Erik Unattached 20 1 Lowe, Dalton University of Louisville 18 1 Harm, Jonah Mercersburg Academy 19 1 McKenna, Conor Lakeside Aquatic Club 17 1 Tack, Ethan Unattached 20 1 Aurnou-Rhees, Spencer New Albany Aquatic Club 16 1 Gusev, Alexander Unattached 19 1

New Female Qualifiers