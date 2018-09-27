Live Updates of 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Standards

Tonight, USA Swimming will be announcing the qualifying times for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials – and we’ll be tracking all the news right here.

USA Swimming will announce the standards in a live webcast tonight, hosted by Olympic gold medalist and swimming commentator Rowdy Gaines. Gaines will be joined by a number of high-profile guests, including Olympic champ Anthony Ervin, USA Swimming Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko and former Florida Gators head coach Gregg Troy.

You can watch the live webcast here.

Time standards are expected to drop sharply from 2016, as USA Swimming has made clear it intends to decrease the size of the meet. More than 1700 athletes qualified and competed at 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials, and the American swimming federation has said it aims for closer to 1200-1400 athletes to prevent overcrowding of the facility. USA Swimming also shortened the qualifying window to not include the summer of 2018.

Qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials begins on November 28. Any athlete who hits a qualifying time between then and the entry deadline (in June of 2020) will be eligible to compete at 2020 Olympic Trials. The Trials will take place from June 21-28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial Cuts