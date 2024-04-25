2023 NCAA ‘A’ Finalist Paige Hetrick Returning to Louisville For COVID-19 Fifth Year

2023 NCAA ‘A’ finalist and 2024 NCAA ‘B’ finalist Paige Hetrick has announced that she will return to Louisville for her COVID-19 fifth year.

Hetrick has earned an NCAA invite in all four of her seasons with the Cardinals so far. As a freshman, Hetrick swam in prelims of the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

She swam a personal best time in the 200 backstroke at 2022 NCAAs during her sophomore season, helping her to a 12th place finish. She scored 5 individual points helping the team to a 6th place finish overall. She also swam on the team’s 800 free relay that finished 7th.

Hetrick made her first NCAA ‘A’ final as a junior as she was 8th in prelims of the 200 free swimming a personal best 1:43.90 before swimming a 1:44.32 in finals for 8th. She also made the ‘B’ final of the 200 back as she was 10th in a 1:51.90. She also led the team’s 800 free relay to an 11th place finish with a 1:43.54 flying start. She scored a total of 18 individual points helping the team to a historic 4th place finish.

This past season, Hetrick once again scored individual points at NCAAs as she made the ‘B’ final of the 200 free and 200 back. She also swam on three relays for Louisville as the team finished 6th overall. She led off the team’s 800 free relay in a best time of a 1:43.68.

Hetrick’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:43.68 (2024 NCAAs)

100 back: 51.85 (2024 NCAAs)

200 back: 1:51.70 (2023 ACCs)

Hetrick was one of three seniors to make NCAAs this past season for the Cardinals along with Tristen Ulett and Gabi Albiero. Ulett will also return for her fifth year. The team had 13 total individual NCAA qualifiers, including fifth-year Christiana Regenauer.

Hetrick told SwimSwam, “What ideally is bringing me back is the team and coaches. We have made goals together and I play a role in that process and I really believe that we can keep accomplishing big things. I’m thankful I get an opportunity to be a part of it another year. Also, I have continued to get better here every year, so I’m excited to keep onward with training.”

“Lastly, this year really didn’t end the way I would have wanted to end my swim career anyway. I had a herniated disk in my neck that held me back a lot this season. I had 7 injections in my neck and back around January and was sick at accs. I feel like I have things left I want to do or try to do.”