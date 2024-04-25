NCAA Relay All-American Ekaterina Nikonova Transferring From Florida To Northwestern

Ekaterina Nikonova has announced her transfer from Florida to Northwestern via Instagram after finishing her 3rd year of eligibility this past season.

Nikonova originally entered the transfer portal just over a month ago in the middle of March. She last competed in a meet at the end of January when she swam in the Florida vs Florida State dual meet.

At the beginning of March, Nikonova underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus after dislocating her kneecap in the locker room as she tripped. The incident occurred just two weeks before the SEC Championships that took place in the middle of February.

NIKONOVA’S LIFETIME BESTS (SCY):

50 yard free – 22.07 (2023 SECs)

100 yard free – 47.86 (2023 SECs)

200 yard free – 1:43.83 (2023 NCAAs)

Nikonova’s season best in the 200 freestyle from mid-season of a 1:44.32 would have earned an individual NCAA invite and would have went on to finish 23rd in the event.

The addition of Nikonova is huge for the Wildcats as they only had one swimmer make NCAAs individually this past season. Fifth year Ayla Spitz finaled in all three of her individual events, the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 back. The addition of Nikonova helps fill the gap Spitz leaves in the 200 freestyle.

In addition to her impact in the 200 freestyle, Nikonova’s best times in the 50 freestyle would have been the fastest on the roster this past season. Her best time in the 100 free would have been the fastest on the roster by almost a second as sophomore Lindsay Ervin had the fastest time on the team this past season with a 48.83.

Not only will Nikonova’s arrival bring in a potential NCAA invite but it also will help at the Big Ten level. Nikonova’s best times would have made the Big Ten ‘A’ final in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles. The team’s only finalist in any of the three events was Spitz who made the A final of the 200 free.

Also returning for the Wildcats is Ashley Strouse who medically redshirted this past season. Strouse earned an NCAA invite in 2023 in the 200 free as she swam a 1:44.64. The team finished 5th in the 800 free relay at the 2024 Big Ten Championships.