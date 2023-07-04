Ashley Strouse Medically Redshirting 2023-2024 Season Due To Third Surgery In College

Ashley Strouse told SwimSwam yesterday that she will be medically redshirting the 2023-2024 season as she will be getting surgery to help with thoracic outlet syndrome.

This is Strouse’s third surgery in her collegiate career. Just before arriving on campus for her freshman season, she had surgery to repair her patellar tendon after dislocating her knee for a second time after 2020 Olympic Trials.

Her second surgery was after her freshman season. In December of her freshman year she fell off of an electric scooter. She did not get an x-ray until four weeks after the original fall. Those x-rays revealed two broken elbows. In addition, an MRI revealed more damage from scar tissue. After the end of her freshman season, she had surgery to remove a loose body as well as some scar tissue.

Strouse told SwimSwam that this third surgery will help with neurogenic thoracic outlet in her shoulder. Doctors have told Strouse that the estimated recovery time is around 5-6 months.

Strouse was SwimSwam’s 14th ranked recruit coming out of high school. After not making NCAAs her freshman year, she had a huge sophomore season.

The loss of Strouse for this upcoming season is a huge blow to the Northwestern roster. The team now loses their top three individual scorers from the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Top scorer Miriam Guevara graduated, Strouse was their second highest, and Hannah Brunzell is headed to Cal for her fifth year.

In addition to her individual points impact, Strouse was also on both the team’s 400 free and 800 free relays at Big Tens. She swam the fastest split of the 400 free relay by about half a second as well as the fastest split during the 800 free relay by a second and a half.

At the NCAA level, Strouse was one of four individual qualifiers for the Wildcats this past season. She also was key to their relay success. She swam on their 200 free, 400 free, and 400 medley relays. Those three relays finished 15th, 16th, and 16th, scoring eight of the team’s 18 total NCAA points.