2023-24 National Team Rankings: Douglass Leads All with 6, CFoster Atop the Men’s Roster

With the 2023 U.S. National Championships done and dusted, let’s take a look at where the 2023-2024 National Team rankings stand.
The National Team roster is comprised of the top-six ranked swimmers (by time) in each individual Olympic Event (no 50s of butterfly, backstroke, or breaststroke). The times must have been swum between January 1, 2023 and September 9th, 2023 (at a USA Swimming sanctioned competition or AQUA approved competition) and be entered into the USA Swimming database. The team is scheduled to be officially announced on September 11th, 2023.
Due to the Pan American Games occurring after this deadline (10/20-11/5), swimmers who post a top-six time at this meet will be eligible to be added to the National Team and in doing so will not displace a swimmer who was previously announced.
The U.S. Open Water National Team was announced in April, following the conclusion of the 10k Open Water National Championships. You can read more about that
here.
In past years, the benefits of qualifying for the National Team include access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things.
It should be noted that in addition to one’s times, membership is also based on being eligible to represent the U.S., attending an onboarding session in person, and being in good standing with one’s membership in USA swimming including Athlete Protection Training and a current background screening. The full selection criteria can be found
here.
Leading both the men’s and women’s team is
with six events (50/100 Fr, 100/200 Br, 100 Fl, 200 IM). Just behind her with five events are Kate Douglass (100/200 Bk, 100/200 Fl, 200 IM) and Regan Smith (200/400/800/1500 Fr, 400 IM). Leading the men’s team with four events is Katie Ledecky (200 Fr, 200 Fl, 200/400 IM). Carson Foster Facts and Figures
All of the top times are from the 2023 U.S. National Championships with the exception of
W 200 Free –
’s 1:54.96 from the PSS – Fort Lauderdale Katie Ledecky W 400 Free –
’s 3:58.84 from the Atlanta Classic Katie Ledecky W 200 Fly –
’s 2:03.87 from the Sun Devil Open Regan Smith W 400 IM –
’s 4:31.81 from the Fran Crippen SMOC Katie Grimes M 200 IM –
’s 1:56.06 from the PSS – Westmont Shaine Casas The highest-placed swimmer in the National Team rankings to not make the World’s Team is
who ranks 2nd in the 200 Fly rankings with 2:06.80 from the Sun Devil Open Hali Flickinger The youngest swimmers on the roster are
The oldest swimmers on the roster are
Time-trials, swim-offs, splits and Relay lead-offs do not count toward making the National Team
Isabelle Stadden’s 2:07.69 from the 200 Back swim-off is ineligible for the rankings
Women
Rank
Women’s 50 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Abbey Weitzeil
24.00
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Gretchen Walsh
24.30
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Kate Douglass 24.40
2023 Atlanta Classic
4
Olivia Smoliga
24.48
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Catie Deloof*
24.71
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Torri Huske
24.72
2023 Spring Dual Challenge
*Deloof has a 24.70 from the Malstem Open, an AQUA-approved competition, but it is not in the USA database.
Rank
Women’s 100 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Kate Douglass 52.57
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Abbey Weitzeil
52.92
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Gretchen Walsh
53.14
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Olivia Smoliga
53.28
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Torri Huske
53.41
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Maxine Parker
53.51
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 200 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Katie Ledecky 1:54.96
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
2
Claire Weinstein 1:55.26
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Bella Sims
1:56.08
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Erin Gemmell
1:56.23
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Alex Shackell
1:56.70
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Leah Smith
1:56.91
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 400 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Katie Ledecky 3:58.84
2023 Atlanta Classic
2
Bella Sims
4:03.25
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Leah Smith
4:03.85
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Katie Grimes 4:05.18
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
5
Claire Weinstein 4:06.24
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Jillian Cox
4:06.60
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 800 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Katie Ledecky 8:07.07
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Jillian Cox
8:20.28
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Claire Weinstein 8:21.00
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Katie Grimes 8:21.87
2023 Speedo Grand Challenge
5
Leah Smith
8:21.88
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Kensey McMahon
8:25.97
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Katie Ledecky 15:29.64
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Katie Grimes 15:56.27
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
3
Kensey McMahon
16:07.78
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Claire Weinstein 16:09.85
2023 Fran Crippen SMOC
5
Erica Sullivan
16:16.94
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Jillian Cox
16:18.40
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 100 Backstroke
Time
Meet
1
Regan Smith 57.71
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Katharine Berkoff
58.01
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Claire Curzan
58.59
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Olivia Smoliga
58.92
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Isabelle Stadden
59.07
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Kennedy Noble
59.45
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 200 Backstroke
Time
Meet
1
Regan Smith 2:03.80
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Rhyan White
2:05.77
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Claire Curzan
2:06.35
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Kennedy Noble
2:06.54
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Phoebe Bacon
2:06.59
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Leah Shackley
2:08.42
2023 Richmond Sectionals
Rank
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
Time
Meet
1
Lilly King
1:04.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Lydia Jacoby
1:05.16
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Kaitlyn Dobler
1:05.48
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Kate Douglass 1:07.07
2023 Atlanta Classic
5
Emma Weber
1:07.39
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Rachel Bernhardt
1:07.45
2023 SwimMAC Martha McKee Open
Rank
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
Time
Meet
1
Lilly King
2:20.95
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Kate Douglass 2:21.22
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Ella Nelson*
2:24.89
2023 WAC May Splash
4
Alex Walsh
2:25.25
2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier
5
Annie Lazor
2:25.71
2023 PSS – Westmont
6
Kaitlyn Dobler
2:26.47
2023 U.S. National Championships
*Jacoby has a 2:24.03 from Barcelona Mare Nostrum, this time in not in the USA Database yet
Rank
Women’s 100 Butterfly
Time
Meet
1
Torri Huske
56.18
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Gretchen Walsh
56.34
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Kate Douglass 56.43
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Regan Smith 56.60
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
5
Claire Curzan
56.61
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Kelly Pash
57.53
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 200 Butterfly
Time
Meet
1
Regan Smith 2:03.87
2023 Sun Devil Open
2
Hali Flickinger 2:06.80
2023 Sun Devil Open
3
Lindsay Looney
2:07.35
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Dakota Luther
2:07.55
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Alex Shackell
2:07.95
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Kelly Pash
2:08.13
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 200 IM
Time
Meet
1
Kate Douglass 2:07.09
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Alex Walsh
2:07.89
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Regan Smith 2:08.48
2023 Sun Devil Open
4
Torri Huske
2:09.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Leah Hayes
2:10.03
2023 PSS – Westmont
6
Bella Sims
2:12.15
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Women’s 400 IM
Time
Meet
1
Katie Grimes 4:31.81
2023 Fran Crippen SMOC
2
Alex Walsh
4:35.46
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Katie Ledecky 4:36.04
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
4
Leah Hayes
4:38.45
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Emma Weyant
4:39.32
2023 Atlanta Classic
6
Lilla Bognar
4:40.97
2023 U.S. National Championships
Men
Rank
Men’s 50 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Ryan Held
21.50
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Jack Alexy
21.63
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Michael Andrew
21.64
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Matt King
21.80
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Brooks Curry
21.84
2023 LA Tristian Vessel Invitational
6
Jonny Kulow
21.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 100 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Ryan Held
47.63
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Jack Alexy
47.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Destin Lasco
47.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Matt King
47.93
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Chris Guiliano
47.98
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Macguire McDuff
48.08
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 200 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Luke Hobson
1:45.12
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Kieran Smith
1:45.63
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Carson Foster 1:45.64
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Drew Kibler
1:45.67
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Jake Mitchell
1:45.82
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Brooks Curry
1:46.39
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 400 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
David Johnston
3:45.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Kieran Smith
3:46.11
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Jake Mitchell
3:46.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Ross Dant
3:46.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Rex Maurer
3:48.18
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Aaron Shackell
3:49.43
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 800 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Bobby Finke
7:40.34
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Ross Dant
7:48.10
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Will Gallant
7:50.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Charlie Clark
7:51.65
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
David Johnston
7:51.70
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Michael Brinegar
7:54.52
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
Rank
Men’s 1500 Freestyle
Time
Meet
1
Bobby Finke
14:42.81
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Charlie Clark
14:50.84
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Will Gallant
15:02.63
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
David Johnston
15:03.85
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Levi Sandidge
15:09.75
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Michael Brinegar
15:11.49
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
Rank
Men’s 100 Backstroke
Time
Meet
1
Hunter Armstrong
52.33
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Ryan Murphy
52.39
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Justin Ress
52.90
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Destin Lasco
52.93
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Adam Chaney
53.34
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Wyatt Davis
53.43
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 200 Backstroke
Time
Meet
1
Ryan Murphy
1:55.03 2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Destin Lasco
1:55.63 2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Jack Aikins
1:56.04 2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Daniel Diehl
1:56.04 2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Ian Grum
1:56.32 2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Keaton Jones
1:56.93 2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
Time
Meet
1
Nic Fink 58.36
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Josh Matheny
59.20
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Noah Nichols
59.40
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Cody Miller
59.85
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Mitch Mason
59.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Charlie Swanson
59.89
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
Time
Meet
1
Matt Fallon
2:07.71
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Josh Matheny
2:08.32
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Jake Foster
2:09.10
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Nic Fink 2:09.20
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Will Licon
2:10.13
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Charlie Swanson
2:10.43
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 100 Butterfly
Time
Meet
1
Dare Rose
50.74
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Shaine Casas 50.80
2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale
3
Thomas Heilman 51.19
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Ryan Murphy
51.35
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Zach Harting
51.51
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Gabriel Jett
51.61
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 200 Butterfly
Time
Meet
1
Carson Foster 1:54.30
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Thomas Heilman 1:54.54
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Zach Harting
1:55.12
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Trenton Julian
1:55.38
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Mason Laur
1:55.67
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Jack Dahlgren
1:55.72
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 200 IM
Time
Meet
1
Shaine Casas 1:56.06
2023 PSS – Westmont
2
Carson Foster 1:56.19
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Chase Kalisz
1:57.51
2023 Sun Devil Open
4
Trenton Julian
1:57.94
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Destin Lasco
1:57.97
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Kieran Smith
1:57.99
2023 U.S. National Championships
Rank
Men’s 400 IM
Time
Meet
1
Carson Foster 4:08.14
2023 U.S. National Championships
2
Chase Kalisz
4:08.22
2023 U.S. National Championships
3
Bobby Finke
4:09.55
2023 U.S. National Championships
4
Jay Litherland
4:10.74
2023 U.S. National Championships
5
Mason Laur
4:15.81
2023 U.S. National Championships
6
Baylor Nelson
4:15.87
2023 U.S. National Championships
Is the National Team stipend enough to train full-time? Thinking of Will Licon in particular, who isn’t making many international teams, and only places in 1 event. I know there are others in a similar boat, but he is significantly older than most.
So why was there a swimoff if Stadden’s time doesn’t count towards making the team?
maybe the swimoff times just haven’t been entered into the database yet? But ouch, Stadden’s prelim time from nationals is 0.01 slower than Shackley’s time listed here lol
Unfortunately, I don’t think Katie Ledecky qualified for the 400IM as a fifth event like it lists in this article 😔
She currently is the 3rd fastest American woman in the 400 IM (4:36.04) this calendar year and qualification to the National Team is based upon times at any USA-sanctioned meet, not just Trials.
This is the National team roster, not to be confused with the team being sent to Japan for world championships. They’re different things.