2023-24 National Team Rankings: Douglass Leads All with 6, CFoster Atop the Men’s Roster

With the 2023 U.S. National Championships done and dusted, let’s take a look at where the 2023-2024 National Team rankings stand.

The National Team roster is comprised of the top-six ranked swimmers (by time) in each individual Olympic Event (no 50s of butterfly, backstroke, or breaststroke). The times must have been swum between January 1, 2023 and September 9th, 2023 (at a USA Swimming sanctioned competition or AQUA approved competition) and be entered into the USA Swimming database. The team is scheduled to be officially announced on September 11th, 2023.

Due to the Pan American Games occurring after this deadline (10/20-11/5), swimmers who post a top-six time at this meet will be eligible to be added to the National Team and in doing so will not displace a swimmer who was previously announced.

The U.S. Open Water National Team was announced in April, following the conclusion of the 10k Open Water National Championships. You can read more about that here.

In past years, the benefits of qualifying for the National Team include access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things.

It should be noted that in addition to one’s times, membership is also based on being eligible to represent the U.S., attending an onboarding session in person, and being in good standing with one’s membership in USA swimming including Athlete Protection Training and a current background screening. The full selection criteria can be found here.

Leading both the men’s and women’s team is Kate Douglass with six events (50/100 Fr, 100/200 Br, 100 Fl, 200 IM). Just behind her with five events are Regan Smith (100/200 Bk, 100/200 Fl, 200 IM) and Katie Ledecky (200/400/800/1500 Fr, 400 IM). Leading the men’s team with four events is Carson Foster (200 Fr, 200 Fl, 200/400 IM).

Facts and Figures

All of the top times are from the 2023 U.S. National Championships with the exception of

W 200 Free – Katie Ledecky ’s 1:54.96 from the PSS – Fort Lauderdale W 400 Free – Katie Ledecky ’s 3:58.84 from the Atlanta Classic W 200 Fly – Regan Smith ’s 2:03.87 from the Sun Devil Open W 400 IM – Katie Grimes ’s 4:31.81 from the Fran Crippen SMOC M 200 IM – Shaine Casas ’s 1:56.06 from the PSS – Westmont

The highest-placed swimmer in the National Team rankings to not make the World’s Team is Hali Flickinger who ranks 2nd in the 200 Fly rankings with 2:06.80 from the Sun Devil Open

who ranks 2nd in the 200 Fly rankings with 2:06.80 from the Sun Devil Open The youngest swimmers on the roster are Claire Weinstein – 16 Thomas Heilman – 16

The oldest swimmers on the roster are Hali Flickinger – 28 Nic Fink – 30

Time-trials, swim-offs, splits and Relay lead-offs do not count toward making the National Team Isabelle Stadden’s 2:07.69 from the 200 Back swim-off is ineligible for the rankings



Women

Rank Women’s 50 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Abbey Weitzeil 24.00 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Gretchen Walsh 24.30 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Kate Douglass 24.40 2023 Atlanta Classic 4 Olivia Smoliga 24.48 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Catie Deloof* 24.71 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Torri Huske 24.72 2023 Spring Dual Challenge

*Deloof has a 24.70 from the Malstem Open, an AQUA-approved competition, but it is not in the USA database.

Rank Women’s 100 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Kate Douglass 52.57 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Abbey Weitzeil 52.92 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Gretchen Walsh 53.14 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Olivia Smoliga 53.28 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Torri Huske 53.41 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Maxine Parker 53.51 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 200 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Katie Ledecky 1:54.96 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 2 Claire Weinstein 1:55.26 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Bella Sims 1:56.08 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Erin Gemmell 1:56.23 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Alex Shackell 1:56.70 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Leah Smith 1:56.91 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 400 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Katie Ledecky 3:58.84 2023 Atlanta Classic 2 Bella Sims 4:03.25 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Leah Smith 4:03.85 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Katie Grimes 4:05.18 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 5 Claire Weinstein 4:06.24 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Jillian Cox 4:06.60 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 800 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Katie Ledecky 8:07.07 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Jillian Cox 8:20.28 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Claire Weinstein 8:21.00 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Katie Grimes 8:21.87 2023 Speedo Grand Challenge 5 Leah Smith 8:21.88 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Kensey McMahon 8:25.97 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 1500 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Katie Ledecky 15:29.64 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Katie Grimes 15:56.27 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 3 Kensey McMahon 16:07.78 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Claire Weinstein 16:09.85 2023 Fran Crippen SMOC 5 Erica Sullivan 16:16.94 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Jillian Cox 16:18.40 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 100 Backstroke Time Meet 1 Regan Smith 57.71 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Katharine Berkoff 58.01 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Claire Curzan 58.59 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Olivia Smoliga 58.92 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Isabelle Stadden 59.07 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Kennedy Noble 59.45 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 200 Backstroke Time Meet 1 Regan Smith 2:03.80 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Rhyan White 2:05.77 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Claire Curzan 2:06.35 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Kennedy Noble 2:06.54 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Phoebe Bacon 2:06.59 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Leah Shackley 2:08.42 2023 Richmond Sectionals

Rank Women’s 100 Breaststroke Time Meet 1 Lilly King 1:04.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Lydia Jacoby 1:05.16 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Kaitlyn Dobler 1:05.48 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Kate Douglass 1:07.07 2023 Atlanta Classic 5 Emma Weber 1:07.39 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Rachel Bernhardt 1:07.45 2023 SwimMAC Martha McKee Open

Rank Women’s 200 Breaststroke Time Meet 1 Lilly King 2:20.95 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Kate Douglass 2:21.22 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Ella Nelson* 2:24.89 2023 WAC May Splash 4 Alex Walsh 2:25.25 2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier 5 Annie Lazor 2:25.71 2023 PSS – Westmont 6 Kaitlyn Dobler 2:26.47 2023 U.S. National Championships

*Jacoby has a 2:24.03 from Barcelona Mare Nostrum, this time in not in the USA Database yet

Rank Women’s 100 Butterfly Time Meet 1 Torri Huske 56.18 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Gretchen Walsh 56.34 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Kate Douglass 56.43 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Regan Smith 56.60 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 5 Claire Curzan 56.61 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Kelly Pash 57.53 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 200 Butterfly Time Meet 1 Regan Smith 2:03.87 2023 Sun Devil Open 2 Hali Flickinger 2:06.80 2023 Sun Devil Open 3 Lindsay Looney 2:07.35 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Dakota Luther 2:07.55 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Alex Shackell 2:07.95 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Kelly Pash 2:08.13 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 200 IM Time Meet 1 Kate Douglass 2:07.09 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Alex Walsh 2:07.89 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Regan Smith 2:08.48 2023 Sun Devil Open 4 Torri Huske 2:09.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Leah Hayes 2:10.03 2023 PSS – Westmont 6 Bella Sims 2:12.15 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Women’s 400 IM Time Meet 1 Katie Grimes 4:31.81 2023 Fran Crippen SMOC 2 Alex Walsh 4:35.46 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Katie Ledecky 4:36.04 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 4 Leah Hayes 4:38.45 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Emma Weyant 4:39.32 2023 Atlanta Classic 6 Lilla Bognar 4:40.97 2023 U.S. National Championships

Men

Rank Men’s 50 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Ryan Held 21.50 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Jack Alexy 21.63 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Michael Andrew 21.64 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Matt King 21.80 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Brooks Curry 21.84 2023 LA Tristian Vessel Invitational 6 Jonny Kulow 21.87 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 100 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Ryan Held 47.63 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Jack Alexy 47.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Destin Lasco 47.87 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Matt King 47.93 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Chris Guiliano 47.98 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Macguire McDuff 48.08 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 200 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Luke Hobson 1:45.12 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Kieran Smith 1:45.63 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Carson Foster 1:45.64 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Drew Kibler 1:45.67 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Jake Mitchell 1:45.82 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Brooks Curry 1:46.39 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 400 Freestyle Time Meet 1 David Johnston 3:45.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Kieran Smith 3:46.11 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Jake Mitchell 3:46.87 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Ross Dant 3:46.87 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Rex Maurer 3:48.18 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Aaron Shackell 3:49.43 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 800 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Bobby Finke 7:40.34 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Ross Dant 7:48.10 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Will Gallant 7:50.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Charlie Clark 7:51.65 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 David Johnston 7:51.70 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Michael Brinegar 7:54.52 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale

Rank Men’s 1500 Freestyle Time Meet 1 Bobby Finke 14:42.81 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Charlie Clark 14:50.84 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Will Gallant 15:02.63 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 David Johnston 15:03.85 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Levi Sandidge 15:09.75 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Michael Brinegar 15:11.49 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale

Rank Men’s 100 Backstroke Time Meet 1 Hunter Armstrong 52.33 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Ryan Murphy 52.39 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Justin Ress 52.90 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Destin Lasco 52.93 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Adam Chaney 53.34 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Wyatt Davis 53.43 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 200 Backstroke Time Meet 1 Ryan Murphy 1:55.03 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Destin Lasco 1:55.63 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Jack Aikins 1:56.04 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Daniel Diehl 1:56.04 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Ian Grum 1:56.32 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Keaton Jones 1:56.93 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 100 Breaststroke Time Meet 1 Nic Fink 58.36 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Josh Matheny 59.20 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Noah Nichols 59.40 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Cody Miller 59.85 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Mitch Mason 59.87 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Charlie Swanson 59.89 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 200 Breaststroke Time Meet 1 Matt Fallon 2:07.71 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Josh Matheny 2:08.32 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Jake Foster 2:09.10 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Nic Fink 2:09.20 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Will Licon 2:10.13 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Charlie Swanson 2:10.43 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 100 Butterfly Time Meet 1 Dare Rose 50.74 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Shaine Casas 50.80 2023 PSS – Fort Lauderdale 3 Thomas Heilman 51.19 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Ryan Murphy 51.35 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Zach Harting 51.51 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Gabriel Jett 51.61 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 200 Butterfly Time Meet 1 Carson Foster 1:54.30 2023 U.S. National Championships 2 Thomas Heilman 1:54.54 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Zach Harting 1:55.12 2023 U.S. National Championships 4 Trenton Julian 1:55.38 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Mason Laur 1:55.67 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Jack Dahlgren 1:55.72 2023 U.S. National Championships

Rank Men’s 200 IM Time Meet 1 Shaine Casas 1:56.06 2023 PSS – Westmont 2 Carson Foster 1:56.19 2023 U.S. National Championships 3 Chase Kalisz 1:57.51 2023 Sun Devil Open 4 Trenton Julian 1:57.94 2023 U.S. National Championships 5 Destin Lasco 1:57.97 2023 U.S. National Championships 6 Kieran Smith 1:57.99 2023 U.S. National Championships