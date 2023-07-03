Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

DQs, 50s of Stroke, and Youth Movement at 2023 US Trials | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the top stories from the 2023 US World Champ Trials, including selection priority, DQs, and the very young men’s and women’s teams. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction (New Jersey)
  • 2:56 Should USA Swimming Prioritize Stroke 50s or Relay Only Swimmers?
  • 16:47 Caeleb Dressel speaks to the press for the first time since 2022
  • 22:20 Thoughts on Breaststroke DQs Using Video Review to Initiate Calls at Trials
  • 31:27 Regan Smith Asserts Herself at First Trials Under Bob Bowman
  • 37:49 Discussing the Coaching Selection for Major International Teams

SINK or SWIM

  • 45:09 Will the USA women win at least 2 relays in Fukuoka?
  • 48:29 Will the American men top the medal table (win the most gold medals) in Fukuoka?

