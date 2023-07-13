Tokyo Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Claire Curzan, a Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and 2023 NCAA champion, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. She spent her freshman season at Stanford, and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Curzan was listed as a “do not contact” in the portal, meaning that she does not want other schools to initiate contact with her.

NOTE: A swimmer being in the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer to another school, it only means that they have opened up communication with different schools and coaches.

Since Curzan entered the portal after the women’s swimming transfer window closed on April 30, she will not be eligible to compete next NCAA season. That being said, it was revealed in April that her and her teammate Torri Huske would be redshirting the 2023-24 NCAA season to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the initial redshirt announcement, Stanford head coach Greg Meehan said that Curzan would be staying at Stanford during her redshirt year, but SwimSwam has reached out to Curzan’s family regarding her updated future plans.

Coming into her freshman season at Stanford, Curzan was the #1 high school recruit in the country by a long shot. She dropped nearly two seconds and won an NCAA title in the 200 back, but was third and fourth at NCAAs in the 100 back and fly respectively. She saw a 0.06-second drop in her 100 back best time in college, but did not improve in her 100 fly.

Curzan’s Time Progression:

Pre-Stanford Best Time 2022-23 Season-best 50 free 21.50 21.55 (from midseason) 100 fly 49.24 49.93 100 back 49.52 49.46 200 back 1:49.35 1:47.43

Curzan most recently competed at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, where she was third in the 50 fly, 100 back, and 200 back, as well as fourth in the 100 fly. She also missed the ‘A’ final of the 100 free before scratching the event. In the days leading up to Nationals, Curzan had been hospitalized and receiving IV fluids, and nearly scratched out of the meet two days prior to her arrival.

In 2022, Curzan competed in five individual events at the 2022 World Championships and took bronze in the 100 back. She also swam on four different Team USA relays, all of which landed on the podium.