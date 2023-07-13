McIntosh Drops 200 IM For 2023 Worlds, Mary-Sophie Harvey Adds The Event To Lineup

At Canada’s 2023 World Championships Trials, Summer McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem went 1-2 in the 200 IM, qualifying to swim the event at Fukuoka 2023. Based on the entries that have been published on World Aquatics, however, neither will race the event at Worlds. McIntosh does not appear on the list of entrants and Pickrem, while still technically entered, announced that she won’t be swimming at Worlds this summer due to personal reasons.

While she’s out of the 200 IM, McIntosh will still be busy in Fukuoka and is slated to race the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly, along with the two events in which she broke world records at Trials: the 400 freestyle and 400 IM.

In McIntosh’s absence, Mary-Sophie Harvey has been slotted in as Canada’s representative for the 200 IM. Considering that Pickrem is the other entrant but won’t be at the meet, Harvey will be Canada’s only woman in the event. Harvey placed 3rd in the 200 IM at Trials, hitting a time of 2:10.76 in the final to get under the FINA A cut of 2:12.98.

While that 2:10.76 is ultimately what got Harvey a spot on the team, she actually swam faster a few weeks later when she posted a time of 2:09.75 at the Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum tour. That was Harvey’s first time under 2:10 in the event. It will likely take a quicker swim than 2:09 to contend for a medal in this event, but Harvey will be a favorite for a final if she can replicate that 2:09 or get down to a 2:08 in Fukuoka.

Harvey will also race the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle at the 2023 World Championships, having placed 2nd in both events at Trials. She is entered in the 100 freestyle despite having never cracked the current FINA A cut of 54.25 and she is entered alongside McIntosh in the 200 freestyle, having placed 2nd at Trials in 1:58.40 to clear the FINA A cut of 1:58.66.

Because she’s Canada’s only entrant in the 100 free, though, she can swim the event with just a “B” cut. Her best time is a 54.77 from the Barcelona stop of this year’s Mare Nostrum series.

Maggie MacNeil is not entered in the event for Canada, though she won the race at Canadian Trials.