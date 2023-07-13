McIntosh Drops 200 IM For 2023 Worlds, Mary-Sophie Harvey Adds The Event To Lineup

At Canada’s 2023 World Championships Trials, Summer McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem went 1-2 in the 200 IM, qualifying to swim the event at Fukuoka 2023. Based on the entries that have been published on World Aquatics, however, neither will race the event at Worlds. McIntosh does not appear on the list of entrants and Pickrem, while still technically entered, announced that she won’t be swimming at Worlds this summer due to personal reasons.
While she’s out of the 200 IM, McIntosh will still be busy in Fukuoka and is slated to race the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly, along with the two events in which she broke world records at Trials: the 400 freestyle and 400 IM.
In McIntosh’s absence, Mary-Sophie Harvey has been slotted in as Canada’s representative for the 200 IM. Considering that Pickrem is the other entrant but won’t be at the meet, Harvey will be Canada’s only woman in the event. Harvey placed 3rd in the 200 IM at Trials, hitting a time of 2:10.76 in the final to get under the FINA A cut of 2:12.98.
While that 2:10.76 is ultimately what got Harvey a spot on the team, she actually swam faster a few weeks later when she posted a time of 2:09.75 at the Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum tour. That was Harvey’s first time under 2:10 in the event. It will likely take a quicker swim than 2:09 to contend for a medal in this event, but Harvey will be a favorite for a final if she can replicate that 2:09 or get down to a 2:08 in Fukuoka.
Harvey will also race the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle at the 2023 World Championships, having placed 2nd in both events at Trials. She is entered in the 100 freestyle despite having never cracked the current FINA A cut of 54.25 and she is entered alongside McIntosh in the 200 freestyle, having placed 2nd at Trials in 1:58.40 to clear the FINA A cut of 1:58.66.
Because she’s Canada’s only entrant in the 100 free, though, she can swim the event with just a “B” cut. Her best time is a 54.77 from the Barcelona stop of this year’s Mare Nostrum series.
Maggie MacNeil is not entered in the event for Canada, though she won the race at Canadian Trials.
I see Summer swimming 5 individual events in Paris next year meet has an extra day even the 200 free is inserted towards the end of the session plenty of time to recup
Summer could win 2 gold medals 400IM and 400m Free… 200fly mmmm Silver and 200m free Silver or Bronze.
As much as I wanted to see the race between the big four in the 200IM at this years Worlds this decision by Summer and her coach makes all the sense in the world.
She still has 4 individual events to swim and going against Ariarne and Katie and the rest of the 400 Free competition on the first day will require every ounce of Summer’s strength if she wants to win this battle.
I expected this with the scheduling but I wish she’d swim this over the 200 Fly. I think she’s actually better in the 200 IM overall than the 200 Fly where she hasn’t progressed as much in the last 2 years (plus I find it more interesting to watch!)
Very annoying that they don’t consult me on these matters 🙄😂
Glad they don’t consult you on these matters because you clearly didn’t study the schedule as carefully as they were. The 200 IM semi takes place shortly after the 400 free final, with only one event between them. The 200 free final and 200 fly semi have 4 events between them. It’s more managable.
! I still believe she’ll get close to the WR in the 2fly. People forget the amount of time she can drop within a few months.
She’ll get that WR, sooner than later.
I can’t wait to watch what happened on 200 free cause that will be interesting race cause there are swimmers needed a win to win an individual gold .
Unseeded entries are showing on the WA website
Things I noticed about Aussie entries (haven’t looked at others):
Mollie dropped the 100 back with Madi taking her spot
Kaylee is still in the 200 IM
Chalmers dropped 100 fly with Champion taking his spot
Temple in 200 fly
Champion and McEvoy in 50 fly
McKeon dropped 50 fly
Neill also doing 400 IM
Cooper in 50 free
Kaylee entered in the 2Im unfortunately doesn’t mean too much, she entered both 100BK/2IM last year too and still picked one. Hoping she attempts the double. Madi back in individual backstroke is great to see! It’s been, what, 7 years now?
Interesting that Marchand is still in 200 breast.
Maybe he and bowman talked it over and want to take advantage and experiment with the schedule this year. Hope that’s the case as it could make for some interesting races.