Olympian Jacob Pebley Joins Yale Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff

Jacob Pebley, who placed 5th in the 200-meter backstroke at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, has joined the Yale swimming and diving staff as an assistant coach.

The hiring comes after Pebley spent the last year coaching with the Yale-based Bulldog Swimming Club since last summer, and before that he was the head age group coach for North Coast Aquatics.

Pebley’s wife, Nikki Pebley (née Owens) is currently in an OB/GYN residency at Yale last summer, coinciding with his move to the west coast.

“Jacob is a highly accomplished swimmer, having represented the United States in international competitions such as the Olympics and World Championships. His experience as a competitive athlete will undoubtedly benefit our team, as he brings a deep understanding of the sport and the dedication required to succeed at the highest level,” said Jim Henry, the Robert J.H. Kiphuth Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. “In addition, Jacob has established himself as a coach, demonstrating a passion for helping others reach their full potential in the pool. His unique perspective as both an athlete and coach will undoubtedly provide valuable insights and guidance to our student-athletes.”

At the University of California, he was a 12-time NCAA All-American and helped the Bears capture the 2014 NCAA championship. In addition, he was a USA National Team member nine times, a four-time World Championship medalist and a three-time U.S. National champion.

“It is a great honor to have this opportunity to join the Yale coaching staff and begin to contribute to a program with such a rich history of excellence both in the pool and in the classroom,” Pebley said. “My passion for this sport lives in the relentless, daily pursuit of personal growth and how we can become better athletes and people. I am so excited to begin working with this team in the upcoming season.”

Pebley is a 2017 Cal graduate, earning a B.S. in psychology. In 2020, he co-founded Swimmers for Change, recruiting and organizing 30+ Olympic/Paralympic athletes to host online livestreams focused on racial disparities in swimming. All proceeds from the sessions and merchandise sales are donated to racial-justice related charities.

Yale now lists a full staff that includes associate head coach Kyle Schack and assistants Dana Grindall, Joey Reilman, and Adriana Schack, as well as head diving coach Lindsay Iordache and diving assistant Keith Miller.

Grindall also was announced as a new assistant this week.

Under new NCAA rules, which eliminate the role of volunteer assistants, a co-ed swimming & diving coaching staff is allowed to have 8 total coaches (paid or unpaid).

Last year, the Yale men and women both finished 3rd at the Ivy League Championships.