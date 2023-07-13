No. 5 MLB Draft Pick Walker Jenkins Credits Athleticism to Swimming

When Walker Jenkins was a freshman at South Brunswick High School in North Carolina, he underwent a procedure to fix a hip impingement that left him unable to put any pressure on his lower body. So one of the top prep baseball players in the country took up a new sport: swimming.

“Swimming got me in the best shape of my life freshman year,” said Jenkins, a UNC commit from Oak Island, North Carolina. “Your body feels great after it. Your joints feel stronger, and you also build muscle. Swimming helps build up those little muscles you don’t use that can be helpful on the baseball field.”

Healthy again by his sophomore year, the multi-sport standout swapped swimming for basketball before focusing solely on baseball his junior year. But as a senior, Jenkins decided to return to the pool during the winter to best prepare his body for baseball season in the spring.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder competed in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay this past season. Jenkins capped his high school swimming career by helping South Brunswick’s 200 free relay team place 8th at the NCHSAA 3A State Championships in February with a 24.90 leadoff split.

“I’ve been coaching high school swim for almost 10 years, and it’s incredibly rare to see someone whose main sport isn’t swimming excel in it like Walker did,” South Brunswick swim coach Nina McPherson told the Wilmington Star-News. “[If swimming was his main sport] he could have easily ended up as a Division I swimmer.”

This past spring, Jenkins showed off impressive power while hitting .480 with 32 runs scored along with a whopping 32 walks.

On Sunday, he was selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, joining former water polo star and current pitcher Joe Ryan. Jenkins is still reportedly considering honoring his college commitment to UNC.