Canadians Sydney Pickrem and Mabel Zavaros Pull Out Of World Championships

Team Canada swimmers Mabel Zavaros and Sydney Pickrem have both announced that they won’t be competing at the 2023 World Championships. Zavaros has pulled out due to an ongoing injury to both her shoulders and Pickrem made the decision due to “personal circumstances.”

Zavaros was expected to race the 800 freestyle for Canada in Fukuoka while Pickrem was expected to race the 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Pickrem has been a mainstay on the Canadian national team for nearly a decade and has swum at every World Championships since 2015. She also swam for Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning a medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the former.

She withdrew from last year’s Commonwealth Games, though, also citing personal reasons.

The 2023 edition would have been Zavaros’ first time at a World Championships, however. She qualified to race for Canada at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, and the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, but has yet to race at a World Champs or an Olympics.

In a press release from Swimming Canada, both Zavaros and Pickrem released statements regarding their decisions to opt out of the meet.

“I’ve been communicating a lot with my doctors, athletic trainers, and coaches about my shoulder injuries. With their support and medical opinions, I have come to a tough decision that I need to take some time this summer to continue doing rehab and rest to help both my shoulders,” said Zavaros. “This was not a decision I took lightly and it brings me sadness knowing I cannot represent my country this summer.” “I’m disappointed I won’t be able to join the team in Japan, but I’m looking forward to Pan Ams later on this year. I’m grateful for the support from Swimming Canada and I’m wishing all the best to the team” said Pickrem.

Both swimmers also qualified to race at the 2023 Pan Pacific Championships in October, which means they still have an opportunity to race for Canada this year.

Canada originally announced a 31-strong roster after its Trials meet, but Penny Oleksiak pulled out shortly after. Having lost two more swimmers from its roster, Canada will now send 28 swimmers to Fukuoka in July. The team will be highlighted by world record holder Summer McIntosh, World and Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil, World champion Kylie Masse, and World Champ medalist Josh Liendo.

Canada has not yet announced the withdrawal of Taylor Ruck from the meet, and the number of competitors they’re citing would include her. That is in spite of an injury suffered earlier this year while skateboarding.

Find a comprehensive list of swimmers from around the world who won’t be racing at the 2023 World Championships here.