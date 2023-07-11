Canadians Sydney Pickrem and Mabel Zavaros Pull Out Of World Championships

Team Canada swimmers Mabel Zavaros and Sydney Pickrem have both announced that they won’t be competing at the 2023 World Championships. Zavaros has pulled out due to an ongoing injury to both her shoulders and Pickrem made the decision due to “personal circumstances.”
Zavaros was expected to race the 800 freestyle for Canada in Fukuoka while Pickrem was expected to race the 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM.
Pickrem has been a mainstay on the Canadian national team for nearly a decade and has swum at every World Championships since 2015. She also swam for Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning a medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the former.
She withdrew from last year’s Commonwealth Games, though, also citing personal reasons.
The 2023 edition would have been Zavaros’ first time at a World Championships, however. She qualified to race for Canada at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, and the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, but has yet to race at a World Champs or an Olympics.
In a press release from Swimming Canada, both Zavaros and Pickrem released statements regarding their decisions to opt out of the meet.
“I’ve been communicating a lot with my doctors, athletic trainers, and coaches about my shoulder injuries. With their support and medical opinions, I have come to a tough decision that I need to take some time this summer to continue doing rehab and rest to help both my shoulders,” said Zavaros. “This was not a decision I took lightly and it brings me sadness knowing I cannot represent my country this summer.”
“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to join the team in Japan, but I’m looking forward to Pan Ams later on this year. I’m grateful for the support from Swimming Canada and I’m wishing all the best to the team” said Pickrem.
Both swimmers also qualified to race at the 2023 Pan Pacific Championships in October, which means they still have an opportunity to race for Canada this year.
Canada originally announced a 31-strong roster after its Trials meet, but Penny Oleksiak pulled out shortly after. Having lost two more swimmers from its roster, Canada will now send 28 swimmers to Fukuoka in July. The team will be highlighted by world record holder Summer McIntosh, World and Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil, World champion Kylie Masse, and World Champ medalist Josh Liendo.
Canada has not yet announced the withdrawal of Taylor Ruck from the meet, and the number of competitors they’re citing would include her. That is in spite of an injury suffered earlier this year while skateboarding.
Substantially more notice from Pickrem this time than in the past, dropping out before the meet starts rather than 50m into her race. I assume this is too late for Mary Sophie-Harvey to enter the 200 IM in her place though? After her 2:09.7 PB at Mare Nostrum I think she had some potential to make noise in this event, probably not a podium amidst such a star-studded field though.
Well this isn’t looking great for the Canadian team.
I was excited to see Pickrem go for a PB in the 200 IM. Is it too late to give the spot to M.S. Harvey?
And given that Pickrem and Zavaros were 2nd and 3rd in the 400 IM, maybe Jansen would get to swim it?
Shoulders bear the weight,
Withdrawn swimmers, hearts saddened,
Hope remains, they rest.
Mabel is all class. Feel for her big time. Wish her only the best in her recovery process.
SHOCKER!
Didn’t pickrem get out of the pool during her 200 IM at 2017 worlds?
With Pickrem out do they use McIntosh on the breaststroke leg of the relay or stick with either Wog or Angus? They just need to ensure they qualify for Paris so as long as Masse and MacNeil are on they’ll probably be fine even without using Summer.
Why would they use Summer or Sydney? Sophie won trials and nothing we’ve seen lately from either Summer or Sydney indicates that they would swim a faster 100 BR than her.
What was her time? I thought team Canada was still struggling to find a top tier breaststroker to the point where it was speculated that a tapered McIntosh might be faster than anyone else.
McIntosh’s PB is around 1:10, I believe. She is not yet at the level of Pickrem, Angus etc who can go 1:07.
She’s consistently in the 1:07s. Nothing earth-shattering but Pickrem went 1:07 on their bronze-medal winning relay in 2021 and there are probably several other options (Wog, Harvey) who would be faster than McIntosh in the 100 BR. This whole McIntosh swimming breaststroke on the relay thing is not really based on reality, IMO.
Swimming Canada is down to two female breaststrokers?
Angus, Sophie
Wog, Kelsey
Based on the results at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, it looks as if Rachel Nicol failed to make the cut (1:08.08).
I thought the rumor was that Swimming Canada is so desperate for bodies as to put Summer McIntosh on the W 4 x 100 FR-R.
Oleksiak – injury
Sanchez – defection
Smith – sabbatical
Who knows what form Taylor Ruck will be in.
That’s got to be at least 5 missed meets due to ‘personal circumstances’ I’ve seen from pickrem!? And she’s finally started swimming well also! 🤦♂️