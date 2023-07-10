Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Who Else Missed the 2023 World Champs? A List of Swimmers Not Traveling to Fukuoka

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the USA finalizing its roster this past week, the field is set for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships set to be held in Fukuoka, Japan in a few weeks’ time. The competition starts on the 14th with the first swimming event starting on the 23rd.

As SwimSwam previews are released thought the coming fortnight, you can read them all here, this article looks at those swimmer’s names who will not be picked to win or even the final in Fukuoka.

Below is a list, that is by no means exclusive, of potential medal-winning swimmers (both domestic and international) who, for a variety of reasons, have decided to not participate or currently have questions about their participation at the 2023 World Championship (If we have missed any, please kindly mention them in the comments and you can view every roster SwimSwam has covered here)

North America

USA (Pre-World Trials)

USA (Post-World Trials)

  • Caeleb Dressel: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 2 medals: gold in 50 Fly and 400 Free Relay
    • 2019 Worlds – 8 medals: 6 gold: 50/100 Free, 50/100 Fly 400 Free Relay and 400 Mixed Free Relay
    • 2020 Olympics – 5 medals: Gold in 50/100 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free and Medley Relays
  • Michael Andrew: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 5 medals, 1 gold: 400 Mixed Medley Relay
    • 2019 Wolrds -1 medal: silver in the 400 Medley Relay
    • 2020 Olympics – 1 medal: gold in the 400 Medley Relay
  • Claire Curzan: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 5 medals, 2 gold: 400 Medley and Mixed Medley Relays
    • 2020 Olympics – 1 medal: silver in 400 Medley Relay
  • Natalie Hinds: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 2 medals, 1 gold: 400 Medley Relay
    • 2020 Olympics – 1 medal: gold in 400 Free Relay
  • Erika Brown: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 5 medals, 2 gold: 400 Medley and Mixed Medley Relays
    • 2020 Olympics – 2 medals, 1 silver: 400 Medley Relay
  • Annie Lazor: did not make team
    • 2020 Olympics- bronze in 200 Breaststroke
  • Hali Flickinger: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 2 medals, 1 gold: 800 Free Relay
    • 2019 Worlds – 1 medal: silver in 200 Fly
    • 2020 Olympics – 2 medals: bronze in 200 Fly and 400 IM
  • Emma Weyant: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 1 medal: bronze in 400 IM
    • 2020 Olympics – 1 medal: silver in 400 IM
  • Coby Carrozza: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 1 medal: gold in 800 Free Relay
  • Phoebe Bacon: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 1 medal: silver in 200 Back
  • Brooks Curry: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 3 medals, 1 gold: 400 Free Relay
    • 2020 Olympics – 1 medal: gold in 400 Free Relay
  • Trenton Julian
    • 2022 Worlds – 2 medals, 1 gold: 800 Free Relay
  • Leah Hayes: did not make team
    • 2022 Worlds – 1 medal: bronze in 200 IM

  • Penny Oleksiak: Has stated a focus on recovery from an injury
    • 2022 Worlds – 4 medals, 2 silvers: 400 Free Relay and 400 Mixed Free Relay
    • 2019 Worlds – 3 medals:  Bronze in 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay and 400 Medley Relay
    • 2020 Olympics – 3 medals,1 silver: 400 Free Relay
  • Taylor Ruck?: Injured hand and has not raced since NCAAs (March 2023) Status Questionable 
    • 2022 Worlds – 3 medals, 2 silver: 400 Free Relay and 400 Mixed Free Relay
    • 2019 Worlds- 3 medals, all bronze: 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay and 400 Medley
    • 2020 Olympics – 2 medals, 1 silver: 400 Free Relay

  • Sarah Kohler Wellbrock: Has since retired
    • 2022 Worlds – Absent
    • 2019 Worlds – 2 medals: Silver in 1500, gold in team open water
    • 2020 Olympics – Bronze in 1500

