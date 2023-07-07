USA Swimming Updates World’s Roster, including 50s Decisions; Casas to Swim 50 Fly

USA Swimming released the complete roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships this afternoon. The competition is set to be held in Fukuoka, Japan from the 14th to 30 of July, with pool swimming starting on the 23rd.

As previously reported by SwimSwam, the 2nd 50 fly spot on the men’s roster should have fallen to Shaine Casas and it has, as he has the fastest 50 fly time on the team (23.31) after working through the qualifiers in the 100 fly. Casas will join Dare Rose in the 50 fly, but had Thomas Heilman had an ‘A’ cut in the 50 it would have been his event to swim over Casas. Much like last year with Annie Lazor in the women’s 50 breaststroke, Casas’s time is from a 100 split that he swam in the summer of 2022, a time that is under the ‘A’ cut of 25.53 for these World Championships.

The 2nd spot in the men’s 50 breast was not filled as no swimmer on the team, outside of the already-qualified Nic Fink, has the ‘A’ cut. In the backstroke, last year’s gold medalist Justin Ress is joined by the current World Record holder and 100 back National Champion Hunter Armstrong.

On the women’s side things were much clearer. Regan Smith adds the 50 back, as the winner of the 100, and Lydia Jacoby adds the 50 breast, as the next fastest swimmer on the team. Lastly, Torri Huske adds the 50 Fly to her event line-up due to her winning the 100 fly.

Men’s 50 Stroke Swimmers

Women’s 50 Stroke Swimmers

See the full rosters below. Please note that no selection regarding the mixed relays has been made and only the swimmers who qualified for the team in a relay, as opposed to the individual event, have that marked as an event, ie Jack Alexy does not have the 4×100 free relay listed as an event (he’ll race the 100 free individually) but Matt King does (he won’t swim individually).

The added 50 events have been bolded below

Men’s Roster

Name Event(s) Affiliated Team Jack Alexy 50 FR, 100 FR California Aquatics Hunter Armstrong 50 BK, 100 BK New York Athletic Club/California Aquatics Shaine Casas 50 FL, 200 IM Longhorn Aquatics Charlie Clark 1500 FR Vacationland Swim Club/Ohio State Ross Dant 800 FR Hickory Foundation YMCA/Wolfpack Elite/NC State Matt Fallon 200 BR Athens Bulldog Swim Club/University of Pennsylvania Nic Fink 50 BR, 100 BR Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Bobby Finke 800 FR, 1500 FR St. Petersburg Aquatics/Gator Swim Club Carson Foster 200 FL, 200 IM, 400 IM Mason Manta Rays Brennan Gravley 5K, 10K University of Florida Dylan Gravley 5K Arizona State University Chris Guiliano 100 FR University of Notre Dame Thomas Heilman 100 FL, 200 FL Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Ryan Held 50 FR, 4×100 FR New York Athletic Club Luke Hobson 200 FR Lakeridge Swim Team/University of Texas David Johnston 400 FR Rockwall Aquatic Center/University of Texas Chase Kalisz 400 IM Sun Devil Swimming Drew Kibler 4×200 FR Carmel Swim Club Matt King 4×100 FR Texas Ford Aquatics Destin Lasco 4×100 FR, 200 BK California Aquatics Josh Matheny 100 BR, 200 BR Indiana Swim Club/Indiana University Henry McFadden 4×200 FR Jersey Wahoos Jake Mitchell 4×200 FR Carmel Swim Club/University of Florida Ryan Murphy 100 BK, 200 BK California Aquatics Baylor Nelson 4×200 FR SwimMAC/Texas A&M Justin Ress 50 BK, 4×100 FR Mission Viejo Nadadores Dare Rose 50 FL, 100 FL California Aquatics Kieran Smith 200 FR, 400 FR Ridgefield Aquatic Club Joey Tepper 10K University of Tennessee

Women’s Roster