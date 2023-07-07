Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Updates World’s Roster, including 50s Decisions; Casas to Swim 50 Fly

Comments: 16

USA Swimming released the complete roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships this afternoon. The competition is set to be held in Fukuoka, Japan from the 14th to 30 of July, with pool swimming starting on the 23rd.

As previously reported by SwimSwam, the 2nd 50 fly spot on the men’s roster should have fallen to Shaine Casas and it has, as he has the fastest 50 fly time on the team (23.31) after working through the qualifiers in the 100 fly. Casas will join Dare Rose in the 50 fly, but had Thomas Heilman had an ‘A’ cut in the 50 it would have been his event to swim over Casas. Much like last year with Annie Lazor in the women’s 50 breaststroke, Casas’s time is from a 100 split that he swam in the summer of 2022, a time that is under the ‘A’ cut of 25.53 for these World Championships.

The 2nd spot in the men’s 50 breast was not filled as no swimmer on the team, outside of the already-qualified Nic Fink, has the ‘A’ cut. In the backstroke, last year’s gold medalist Justin Ress is joined by the current World Record holder and 100 back National Champion Hunter Armstrong.

On the women’s side things were much clearer. Regan Smith adds the 50 back, as the winner of the 100, and Lydia Jacoby adds the 50 breast, as the next fastest swimmer on the team. Lastly, Torri Huske adds the 50 Fly to her event line-up due to her winning the 100 fly.

Men’s 50 Stroke Swimmers

Women’s 50 Stroke Swimmers

 

See the full rosters below. Please note that no selection regarding the mixed relays has been made and only the swimmers who qualified for the team in a relay, as opposed to the individual event, have that marked as an event, ie Jack Alexy does not have the 4×100 free relay listed as an event (he’ll race the 100 free individually) but Matt King does (he won’t swim individually).

The added 50 events have been bolded below

Men’s Roster

Name Event(s) Affiliated Team
Jack Alexy 50 FR, 100 FR California Aquatics
Hunter Armstrong 50 BK, 100 BK New York Athletic Club/California Aquatics
Shaine Casas 50 FL, 200 IM Longhorn Aquatics
Charlie Clark 1500 FR Vacationland Swim Club/Ohio State
Ross Dant 800 FR Hickory Foundation YMCA/Wolfpack Elite/NC State
Matt Fallon 200 BR Athens Bulldog Swim Club/University of Pennsylvania
Nic Fink 50 BR, 100 BR Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
Bobby Finke 800 FR, 1500 FR St. Petersburg Aquatics/Gator Swim Club
Carson Foster 200 FL, 200 IM, 400 IM Mason Manta Rays
Brennan Gravley 5K, 10K University of Florida
Dylan Gravley 5K Arizona State University
Chris Guiliano 100 FR University of Notre Dame
Thomas Heilman 100 FL, 200 FL Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
Ryan Held 50 FR, 4×100 FR New York Athletic Club
Luke Hobson 200 FR Lakeridge Swim Team/University of Texas
David Johnston 400 FR Rockwall Aquatic Center/University of Texas
Chase Kalisz 400 IM Sun Devil Swimming
Drew Kibler 4×200 FR Carmel Swim Club
Matt King 4×100 FR Texas Ford Aquatics
Destin Lasco 4×100 FR, 200 BK California Aquatics
Josh Matheny 100 BR, 200 BR Indiana Swim Club/Indiana University
Henry McFadden 4×200 FR Jersey Wahoos
Jake Mitchell 4×200 FR Carmel Swim Club/University of Florida
Ryan Murphy 100 BK, 200 BK California Aquatics
Baylor Nelson 4×200 FR SwimMAC/Texas A&M
Justin Ress 50 BK, 4×100 FR Mission Viejo Nadadores
Dare Rose 50 FL, 100 FL California Aquatics
Kieran Smith 200 FR, 400 FR Ridgefield Aquatic Club
Joey Tepper 10K University of Tennessee

 

Women’s Roster

Name Event(s) Affiliated Team
Katharine Berkoff 50 BK, 100 BK Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State
Jillian Cox 800 FR Longhorn Aquatics
Mariah Denigan 5K, 10K Indiana University
Kate Douglass 100 FR, 200 BR, 200 IM New York Athletic Club
Erin Gemmell 4×200 FR Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Katie Grimes 400 IM, 1500M, 5K, 10K Sandpipers of Nevada
Torri Huske 50 FL, 100 FL, 4×100 FR Arlington Aquatic Club
Lydia Jacoby 50 BR, 100 BR Seward Tsunami Swim Club/University of Texas Texas
Lilly King 50 BR, 100 BR, 200 BR Indiana Swim Club
Katie Ledecky 400 FR, 800 FR, 1500 FR Gator Swim Club
Lindsay Looney 200 FL Metroplex Aquatics/Arizona State
Maxine Parker 4×100 FR Cats Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
Anna Peplowski 4×200 FR Indiana University
Alex Shackell 4×200 FR Carmel Swim Club
Bella Sims 200 FR, 400 FR Sandpipers of Nevada
Leah Smith 4×200 FR Longhorn Aquatics
Regan Smith 200 FL, 50 BK, 100 BK, 200 BK Sun Devil Swimming
Olivia Smoliga 4×100 FR Sun Devil Swimming
Alex Walsh 200 IM, 400 IM Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
Gretchen Walsh 50 FR, 50 FL, 100 FL, 4×100 FR Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
Claire Weinstein 200 FR Sandpipers of Nevada
Abbey Weitzeil 50 FR, 100 FR California Aquatics
Rhyan White 200 BK Wasatch Front Fish Market/Wolfpack Elite

 

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wow
22 minutes ago

SwimSwam – are you doing event-by-event previews for Worlds again this year in the next two weeks?

1
0
Reply
John26
56 minutes ago

The unfortunate thing about Casas is that the Olympic trial schedule order basically more or less in the order from his least likely chance to make the team (100back) to most likely (200IM/100fly).

I don’t doubt that if Casas swims to his potential (1:55.2 equivalent) in the 100back, he has a chance to upset Armstrong or Murphy- but it kind of seems like even he doesn’t know whether he’ll appear in 52.0 shape or 53 shape in the 100back for his first event, and by swimming the races where he’s less likely to get the nod, he gets tired and hurts his chances in races where he’s favored.

Last week at trials, Casas was lucky enough to know before the… Read more »

0
0
Reply
Wow
Reply to  John26
54 minutes ago

His best shots are 200 back and 200 IM. He can’t do both 100 Fly and 200 IM next year at Trials (literally back-to-back), and the 100 Fly will be tough if Dressel is back to top form and Heilman keeps making leaps forward (and possibly Rose, too).

1
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

As for the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay, the common sense approach works best:

M – Armstrong/Murphy
M – Fink
F – Huske
F – Douglass/Weitzeil

Basically, it’s the same lineup as last year except Douglass/Weitzeil for Curzan.

1
0
Reply
James Beam
1 hour ago

I still don’t get what is the big deal with treating the 50s of stroke like every other event and having the top 2 qualify….Do other countries have the same process as the USA and this is the norm or are we different?

2
-2
Reply
Yup
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

According to MA, God favors relay-only swimmers…..

2
-2
Reply
Lap Counter
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

Everyone has the 26 per sex rule and I don’t think any other country takes all of them. Many countries don’t even take all the top 2 in any event if they don’t make a harder than A standard! So USA isn’t the only country leaving some “deserving” swimmers home!

3
0
Reply
Yup
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

According to MA, it is because God favors relay-only swimmers…….

3
-6
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Yup
1 hour ago

God hates the 50 meter events, especially the ones not contested at the Summer Olympics.

4
-3
Reply
Qqq
Reply to  Yup
41 minutes ago

God knew the placement rules going in…

7
-2
Reply
JP input is too short
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

Not a whole lot of other countries running into the 26 person roster limit, I don’t think – especially with the faster qualification times in Australia. I think it comes down to the fact that the US values relays more than 50s of stroke… they aren’t Olympic events and they aren’t NCAA events and those are the two venues that have always been the peak of swimming events in the US.

6
0
Reply
Miself
Reply to  JP input is too short
51 minutes ago

How does GB have 29 swimmers

0
0
Reply
Mark Wild
Author
Reply to  Miself
46 minutes ago

the 29 swimmers are both men and women combined.

0
0
Reply
Mark Wild
Author
Reply to  James Beam
51 minutes ago

It is a great question James and perhaps there may be an article about it, if there is enough interest. While there have been many jokes in the comments about Michael Andrew moving to another country to swim, a lot of other power-house swimming countries (English-speaking) do even less than the US in regards to the stroke 50s

Australia seems to have no path to directly qualify for the stroke 50s. Per their selection criteria, “The National Head Coach will determine which, if any, members of the Team will compete in the Non-Olympic Events at their absolute discretion.”

Canada’s first statement regarding selection rules is “Only performances in Olympic Events are eligible for selection purposes”

and Great Britain which has… Read more »

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  James Beam
39 minutes ago

The USA is the only country that runs into roster caps.

But it’s a pretty good split among the powers as to whether they’ll qualify swimmers directly via the 50s or not.

1
0
Reply
Bro
1 hour ago

Well, ain’t that something.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!