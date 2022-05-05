Annie Lazor Adds 50 Breast To Worlds Lineup After Being Deemed Eligible

The vacant spot on the U.S. World Championship roster in the women’s 50 breaststroke has been filled.

Annie Lazor, who qualified for the team by virtue of her second-place finish in the 100 breast last week in Greensboro, was deemed eligible to swim the 50 and has accepted the spot, USA Swimming told SwimSwam Thursday.

Initially, it appeared as though Lilly King, Lazor’s training partner at Indiana, would be the lone American entrant in the event, having won the race at trials (#1 priority) and placed first in the corresponding 100-meter event (#2 priority). The next priority to fill the vacant spot would then go to the fastest swimmer already on the roster in the race, provided they’d achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut.

No one filled that criteria, it appeared, as USA Swimming announced the stroke 50 additions to the roster without a second swimmer in the women’s 50 breast.

However, Lazor’s opening 50 split in the 100 breast final of 31.04 did put her under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 31.22, which is why she was ultimately deemed eligible by USA Swimming.

Here’s an updated look at the swimmers representing the U.S. in the stroke 50 events at the World Championships:

UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER