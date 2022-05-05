Annie Lazor Adds 50 Breast To Worlds Lineup After Being Deemed Eligible

The vacant spot on the U.S. World Championship roster in the women’s 50 breaststroke has been filled.
Annie Lazor, who qualified for the team by virtue of her second-place finish in the 100 breast last week in Greensboro, was deemed eligible to swim the 50 and has accepted the spot, USA Swimming told SwimSwam Thursday.
Initially, it appeared as though Lilly King, Lazor’s training partner at Indiana, would be the lone American entrant in the event, having won the race at trials (#1 priority) and placed first in the corresponding 100-meter event (#2 priority). The next priority to fill the vacant spot would then go to the fastest swimmer already on the roster in the race, provided they’d achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut.
No one filled that criteria, it appeared, as USA Swimming announced the stroke 50 additions to the roster without a second swimmer in the women’s 50 breast.
However, Lazor’s opening 50 split in the 100 breast final of 31.04 did put her under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 31.22, which is why she was ultimately deemed eligible by USA Swimming.
Here’s an updated look at the swimmers representing the U.S. in the stroke 50 events at the World Championships:
- Women’s 50 Back – Katharine Berkoff, Regan Smith
- Men’s 50 Back – Hunter Armstrong, Justin Ress
- Women’s 50 Breast – Lilly King, Annie Lazor
- Men’s 50 Breast – Michael Andrew, Nic Fink
- Women’s 50 Fly – Claire Curzan, Torri Huske
- Men’s 50 Fly – Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew
UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
|2022 FINA World Championships Roster
|[image]
|Women
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Phoebe Bacon
|19
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘24
|Katharine Berkoff
|21
|50 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State
|NC State, ‘23
|Erika Brown
|23
|50 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Modesto, Calif.
|Tennessee Aquatics
|Tennessee, ‘20
|Mallory Comerford
|24
|4×100 FR-R
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Claire Curzan
|17
|100 FR; 50/100 FL; 100 BK
|Cary, N.C.
|TAC Titans
|^Stanford, ‘26
|Kate Douglass
|20
|200 BR; 4×100 FR-R
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘23
|Hali Flickinger
|27
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|York, Pa.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Katie Grimes
|16
|1500 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Hayes
|16
|200 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|N/A
|Natalie Hinds
|28
|4×100 FR-R
|Midland, Texas
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘16
|Torri Huske
|19
|50/100 FR; 50 FL/100 FL
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Lilly King
|25
|50/100/200 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Newburgh Sea Creatures/Greater Evansville Aquatic Team
|Indiana, ‘19
|Annie Lazor
|27
|50/100 BR
|Beverly Hills, Mich.
|Indiana Swim Club/Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Ohio State/Auburn, ‘16
|Katie Ledecky
|25
|400/800/1500 FR
|Bethesda, Md.
|Nation’s Captial/Gator Swim Club
|Stanford, ‘20
|Bella Sims
|17
|4×200 FR-R
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Smith
|27
|200/400/800 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Virginia, ‘17
|Regan Smith
|20
|50/100 BK; 200 FL
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Alex Walsh
|20
|200 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Claire Weinstein
|15
|200 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Emma Weyant
|20
|400 IM
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Sarasota Sharks
|Virginia, ‘25
|Rhyan White
|22
|200 BK
|Herriman, Utah
|University of Alabama/WFFM
|Alabama, ‘22
|Men
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Michael Andrew
|23
|50 FR; 50/100 BR; 50/100 FL
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|21
|50/100 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Dover, Ohio
|The Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Coby Carrozza
|21
|4×200 FR-R
|Austin, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘24
|Shaine Casas
|22
|200 BK
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|20
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Brooks Curry
|21
|100 FR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Louisiana State University
|LSU, ‘23
|Caeleb Dressel
|25
|50/100 FR; 50/100 FL
|Green Cove Springs, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘18
|Nic Fink
|28
|50/100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Bobby Finke
|22
|800/1500 FR
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Carson Foster
|20
|200/400 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|University of Texas/Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Trey Freeman
|22
|400 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Emigration Canyon, Utah
|University of Florida/Baylor Swim Club
|Florida, ‘23
|Ryan Held
|26
|4×100 FR-R
|Springfield, Ill.
|NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming
|NC State, ‘18
|Trenton Julian
|23
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|Glendale, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘21
|Chase Kalisz
|28
|200/400 IM
|Baltimore, Md.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘17
|Drew Kibler
|22
|200 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Carmel, Ind.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘22
|Ryan Murphy
|26
|100/200 BK
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif.
|California Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘17
|Justin Ress
|24
|50 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Cary, N.C.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘15
|Kieran Smith
|22
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club/University of Florida
|Florida, ‘22
|Charlie Swanson
|24
|200 BR
|Richmond, Va.
|Club Wolverine
|Michigan, ‘21
|Luca Urlando
|20
|200 FL
|Sacramento, Calif.
|University of Georgia/DART Swimming – Davis
|Georgia, ‘24
|* Future year marks anticipated graduation date
|^ Verbally committed
|
NOTES: Age at the opening of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022; Relay line-ups will be determined by the coaching staff.
|Women’s Team Head Coach: Todd DeSorbo (University of Virginia)
|Men’s Team Head Coach: Anthony Nesty (University of Florida)
|
Assistant Coaching Staff: Ron Aiken (Sandpipers of Nevada), Carol Capitani (University of Texas), Bill Dorenkott (The Ohio State University), Bruce Marchionda (TAC Titans), Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club), Eddie Reese (University of Texas)
|
Events are subject to change. Athletes, coaches and events are updated as of May 3,, 2022.
It’s important to trust the process.
That process being, “uhh well loogit that we got someone else actually eligible welp guess they can do it.”
At least they did the right thing and added her.
The rules are screwed up. The right thing to do would be to add the second-place finisher at trials, Kaitlyn Dobler, who went 30.54. Plenty of room for more swimmers on the team, which would mean a bigger cheering section at Worlds. Spread the riches, rather than hoard the wealth.
They have there own rules for selection process deal with it😉 every swimmer who swam at trials understands it