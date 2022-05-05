Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Annie Lazor Adds 50 Breast To Worlds Lineup After Being Deemed Eligible

Comments: 5

The vacant spot on the U.S. World Championship roster in the women’s 50 breaststroke has been filled.

Annie Lazor, who qualified for the team by virtue of her second-place finish in the 100 breast last week in Greensboro, was deemed eligible to swim the 50 and has accepted the spot, USA Swimming told SwimSwam Thursday.

Initially, it appeared as though Lilly King, Lazor’s training partner at Indiana, would be the lone American entrant in the event, having won the race at trials (#1 priority) and placed first in the corresponding 100-meter event (#2 priority). The next priority to fill the vacant spot would then go to the fastest swimmer already on the roster in the race, provided they’d achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut.

No one filled that criteria, it appeared, as USA Swimming announced the stroke 50 additions to the roster without a second swimmer in the women’s 50 breast.

However, Lazor’s opening 50 split in the 100 breast final of 31.04 did put her under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 31.22, which is why she was ultimately deemed eligible by USA Swimming.

Here’s an updated look at the swimmers representing the U.S. in the stroke 50 events at the World Championships:

UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER

2022 FINA World Championships Roster [image]
Women
Name Age Event(s) Hometown Club College Affiliation*
Phoebe Bacon 19 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ‘24
Katharine Berkoff 21 50 BK Missoula, Mont. Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State NC State, ‘23
Erika Brown 23 50 FR; 4×100 FR-R Modesto, Calif. Tennessee Aquatics Tennessee, ‘20
Mallory Comerford 24 4×100 FR-R Kalamazoo, Mich. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ‘19
Claire Curzan 17 100 FR; 50/100 FL; 100 BK Cary, N.C. TAC Titans ^Stanford, ‘26
Kate Douglass 20 200 BR; 4×100 FR-R Pelham, N.Y. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘23
Hali Flickinger 27 200 FL; 4×200 FR-R York, Pa. Sun Devil Swimming Georgia, ‘17
Katie Grimes 16 1500 FR; 400 IM Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Leah Hayes 16 200 IM Sugar Grove, Ill. Fox Valley Park District Riptides N/A
Natalie Hinds 28 4×100 FR-R Midland, Texas Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘16
Torri Huske 19 50/100 FR; 50 FL/100 FL Arlington, Va. Stanford University Stanford, ‘25
Lilly King 25 50/100/200 BR Evansville, Ind. Newburgh Sea Creatures/Greater Evansville Aquatic Team Indiana, ‘19
Annie Lazor 27 50/100 BR Beverly Hills, Mich. Indiana Swim Club/Mission Viejo Nadadores Ohio State/Auburn, ‘16
Katie Ledecky 25 400/800/1500 FR Bethesda, Md. Nation’s Captial/Gator Swim Club Stanford, ‘20
Bella Sims 17 4×200 FR-R Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Leah Smith 27 200/400/800 FR; 4×200 FR-R Pittsburgh, Pa. Longhorn Aquatics Virginia, ‘17
Regan Smith 20 50/100 BK; 200 FL Lakeville, Minn. Stanford University Stanford, ‘25
Alex Walsh 20 200 IM; 4×200 FR-R Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia Virginia, ‘24
Claire Weinstein 15 200 FR White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Emma Weyant 20 400 IM Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Virginia, ‘25
Rhyan White 22 200 BK Herriman, Utah University of Alabama/WFFM Alabama, ‘22
Men
Name Age Event(s) Hometown Club College Affiliation*
Michael Andrew 23 50 FR; 50/100 BR; 50/100 FL Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 21 50/100 BK; 4×100 FR-R Dover, Ohio The Ohio State University Ohio State, ‘24
Coby Carrozza 21 4×200 FR-R Austin, Texas University of Texas Texas, ‘24
Shaine Casas 22 200 BK McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 20 800/1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club Ohio State, ‘24
Brooks Curry 21 100 FR Atlanta, Ga. Louisiana State University LSU, ‘23
Caeleb Dressel 25 50/100 FR; 50/100 FL Green Cove Springs, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘18
Nic Fink 28 50/100/200 BR Morristown, N.J. Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Georgia, ‘15
Bobby Finke 22 800/1500 FR Clearwater, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘22
Carson Foster 20 200/400 IM; 4×200 FR-R Cincinnati, Ohio University of Texas/Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘24
Trey Freeman 22 400 FR; 4×200 FR-R Emigration Canyon, Utah University of Florida/Baylor Swim Club Florida, ‘23
Ryan Held 26 4×100 FR-R Springfield, Ill. NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming NC State, ‘18
Trenton Julian 23 200 FL; 4×200 FR-R Glendale, Calif. Rose Bowl Aquatics Cal-Berkeley, ‘21
Chase Kalisz 28 200/400 IM Baltimore, Md. Athens Bulldog Swim Club Georgia, ‘17
Drew Kibler 22 200 FR; 4×100 FR-R Carmel, Ind. University of Texas Texas, ‘22
Ryan Murphy 26 100/200 BK Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif. California Aquatics Cal-Berkeley, ‘17
Justin Ress 24 50 BK; 4×100 FR-R Cary, N.C. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘15
Kieran Smith 22 200/400 FR Ridgefield, Conn. Ridgefield Aquatic Club/University of Florida Florida, ‘22
Charlie Swanson 24 200 BR Richmond, Va. Club Wolverine Michigan, ‘21
Luca Urlando 20 200 FL Sacramento, Calif. University of Georgia/DART Swimming – Davis Georgia, ‘24
* Future year marks anticipated graduation date
^ Verbally committed
NOTES: Age at the opening of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022; Relay line-ups will be determined by the coaching staff.
Women’s Team Head Coach: Todd DeSorbo (University of Virginia)
Men’s Team Head Coach: Anthony Nesty (University of Florida)
Assistant Coaching Staff: Ron Aiken (Sandpipers of Nevada), Carol Capitani (University of Texas), Bill Dorenkott (The Ohio State University), Bruce Marchionda (TAC Titans), Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club), Eddie Reese (University of Texas)
Events are subject to change. Athletes, coaches and events are updated as of May 3,, 2022.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DCSwim
24 minutes ago

comment image

2
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
28 minutes ago

It’s important to trust the process.

That process being, “uhh well loogit that we got someone else actually eligible welp guess they can do it.”

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Steve Nolan
3
0
Reply
Dan
1 hour ago

At least they did the right thing and added her.

19
-1
Reply
RCP
Reply to  Dan
22 minutes ago

The rules are screwed up. The right thing to do would be to add the second-place finisher at trials, Kaitlyn Dobler, who went 30.54. Plenty of room for more swimmers on the team, which would mean a bigger cheering section at Worlds. Spread the riches, rather than hoard the wealth.

5
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  RCP
11 minutes ago

They have there own rules for selection process deal with it😉 every swimmer who swam at trials understands it

1
-4
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!