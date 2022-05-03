USA Swimming Releases Updated Worlds Roster With Stroke 50 Entrants

After announcing the 41 names who would represent the U.S. at the World Championships on Sunday, USA Swimming has now released an updated Worlds roster that includes the American entries for the stroke 50s in Budapest.

Additionally, Katie Ledecky has dropped the women’s 200 freestyle from her event schedule, and TAC Titans coach Bruce Marchionda joins the Team USA staff as an assistant.

In announcing the initial roster, USA Swimming only listed the automatic qualifiers in each of the stroke 50s (50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly), with the second entrant still to be determined.

The following swimmers are now confirmed to be representing the U.S. in each 50 as noted below:

Following the conclusion of the stroke 50s and corresponding 100s in Greensboro, SwimSwam’s Robert Gibbs analyzed USA Swimming’s qualifying criteria and determined who would be entitled to swim each stroke 50 in Budapest.

The first priority for the second slot in each 50 goes to the winner of the corresponding 100-meter event. If the two are the same, then it’s the next-fastest swimmer in the event already on the roster, provided they have an ‘A’ cut.

All additions work out as they were projected to, with the women’s 50 breast notably having only Lilly King as no one else on the team had achieved the ‘A’ cut, unless Annie Lazor’s first 50 meters split of the 100 was recorded as an official time (which must be requested prior to the swim). This is not uncommon in USA Swimming culture, with a lot of emphasis on Olympic events, which the stroke 50s are not. At the 2019 World Championships, for example, the U.S. had only one entrant in both the women’s 50 fly and women’s 50 breast.

In the women’s 200 free, Ledecky’s place will be assumed by Leah Smith.

UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER