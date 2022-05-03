USA Swimming Releases Updated Worlds Roster With Stroke 50 Entrants

After announcing the 41 names who would represent the U.S. at the World Championships on Sunday, USA Swimming has now released an updated Worlds roster that includes the American entries for the stroke 50s in Budapest.
Additionally, Katie Ledecky has dropped the women’s 200 freestyle from her event schedule, and TAC Titans coach Bruce Marchionda joins the Team USA staff as an assistant.
In announcing the initial roster, USA Swimming only listed the automatic qualifiers in each of the stroke 50s (50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly), with the second entrant still to be determined.
The following swimmers are now confirmed to be representing the U.S. in each 50 as noted below:
- Women’s 50 Back – Regan Smith (joins Katharine Berkoff)
- Men’s 50 Back – Justin Ress (joins Hunter Armstrong)
- Women’s 50 Breast – no swimmer added (Lilly King will be the sole entrant)
- Men’s 50 Breast – Nic Fink (joins Michael Andrew)
- Women’s 50 Fly – Torri Huske (joins Claire Curzan)
- Men’s 50 Fly – Michael Andrew (joins Caeleb Dressel)
Following the conclusion of the stroke 50s and corresponding 100s in Greensboro, SwimSwam’s Robert Gibbs analyzed USA Swimming’s qualifying criteria and determined who would be entitled to swim each stroke 50 in Budapest.
The first priority for the second slot in each 50 goes to the winner of the corresponding 100-meter event. If the two are the same, then it’s the next-fastest swimmer in the event already on the roster, provided they have an ‘A’ cut.
All additions work out as they were projected to, with the women’s 50 breast notably having only Lilly King as no one else on the team had achieved the ‘A’ cut, unless Annie Lazor’s first 50 meters split of the 100 was recorded as an official time (which must be requested prior to the swim). This is not uncommon in USA Swimming culture, with a lot of emphasis on Olympic events, which the stroke 50s are not. At the 2019 World Championships, for example, the U.S. had only one entrant in both the women’s 50 fly and women’s 50 breast.
In the women’s 200 free, Ledecky’s place will be assumed by Leah Smith.
UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
|2022 FINA World Championships Roster
|[image]
|Women
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Phoebe Bacon
|19
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘24
|Katharine Berkoff
|21
|50 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State
|NC State, ‘23
|Erika Brown
|23
|50 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Modesto, Calif.
|Tennessee Aquatics
|Tennessee, ‘20
|Mallory Comerford
|24
|4×100 FR-R
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Claire Curzan
|17
|100 FR; 50/100 FL; 100 BK
|Cary, N.C.
|TAC Titans
|^Stanford, ‘26
|Kate Douglass
|20
|200 BR; 4×100 FR-R
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘23
|Hali Flickinger
|27
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|York, Pa.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Katie Grimes
|16
|1500 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Hayes
|16
|200 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|N/A
|Natalie Hinds
|28
|4×100 FR-R
|Midland, Texas
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘16
|Torri Huske
|19
|50/100 FR; 50 BK; 100 FL
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Lilly King
|25
|50/100/200 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Newburgh Sea Creatures/Greater Evansville Aquatic Team
|Indiana, ‘19
|Annie Lazor
|27
|100 BR
|Beverly Hills, Mich.
|Indiana Swim Club/Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Ohio State/Auburn, ‘16
|Katie Ledecky
|25
|400/800/1500 FR
|Bethesda, Md.
|Nation’s Captial/Gator Swim Club
|Stanford, ‘20
|Bella Sims
|17
|4×200 FR-R
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Smith
|27
|200/400/800 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Virginia, ‘17
|Regan Smith
|20
|50/100 BK; 200 FL
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Alex Walsh
|20
|200 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Claire Weinstein
|15
|200 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Emma Weyant
|20
|400 IM
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Sarasota Sharks
|Virginia, ‘25
|Rhyan White
|22
|200 BK
|Herriman, Utah
|University of Alabama/WFFM
|Alabama, ‘22
|Men
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Michael Andrew
|23
|50 FR; 50/100 BR; 50/100 FL
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|21
|50/100 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Dover, Ohio
|The Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Coby Carrozza
|21
|4×200 FR-R
|Austin, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘24
|Shaine Casas
|22
|200 BK
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|20
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Brooks Curry
|21
|100 FR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Louisiana State University
|LSU, ‘23
|Caeleb Dressel
|25
|50/100 FR; 50/100 FL
|Green Cove Springs, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘18
|Nic Fink
|28
|50/100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Bobby Finke
|22
|800/1500 FR
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Carson Foster
|20
|200/400 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|University of Texas/Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Trey Freeman
|22
|400 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Emigration Canyon, Utah
|University of Florida/Baylor Swim Club
|Florida, ‘23
|Ryan Held
|26
|4×100 FR-R
|Springfield, Ill.
|NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming
|NC State, ‘18
|Trenton Julian
|23
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|Glendale, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘21
|Chase Kalisz
|28
|200/400 IM
|Baltimore, Md.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘17
|Drew Kibler
|22
|200 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Carmel, Ind.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘22
|Ryan Murphy
|26
|100/200 BK
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif.
|California Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘17
|Justin Ress
|24
|50 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Cary, N.C.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘15
|Kieran Smith
|22
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club/University of Florida
|Florida, ‘22
|Charlie Swanson
|24
|200 BR
|Richmond, Va.
|Club Wolverine
|Michigan, ‘21
|Luca Urlando
|20
|200 FL
|Sacramento, Calif.
|University of Georgia/DART Swimming – Davis
|Georgia, ‘24
|* Future year marks anticipated graduation date
|^ Verbally committed
|
NOTES: Age at the opening of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022; Relay line-ups will be determined by the coaching staff.
|Women’s Team Head Coach: Todd DeSorbo (University of Virginia)
|Men’s Team Head Coach: Anthony Nesty (University of Florida)
|
Assistant Coaching Staff: Ron Aiken (Sandpipers of Nevada), Carol Capitani (University of Texas), Bill Dorenkott (The Ohio State University), Bruce Marchionda (TAC Titans), Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club), Eddie Reese (University of Texas)
|
Events are subject to change. Athletes, coaches and events are updated as of May 3,, 2022.
Ridiculous that there isn’t a second entrant for the women’s 50 breaststroke. Surely they could give Douglass or Lazor a chance.
Douglass doesn’t have the standard. Lazor only has the standard if the opening 50 of her 100 was recorded as an official time on a split.
Was this how they announced Ledecky dropped the 200 free? By just removing it from her schedule?
No.
https://swimswam.com/katie-ledecky-drops-200-free-from-2022-worlds-championship-schedule/
By “they” I didn’t mean SwimSwam, I meant Ledecky/USAS. Even in your article about her dropping it it doesn’t look like anyone official has commented on it, they just removed it from her schedule and SwimSwam pieced it together yourselves.