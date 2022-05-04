Nebraska High School State Qualifier Reagan Greer Commits to NWU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reagan Greer from Grand Island, Nebraska, has selected Nebraska Wesleyan University and will head to Lincoln in the fall of 2022.

“so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Nebraska Wesleyan to continue my academic and athletic career! I will forever be grateful for my family and coaches who have got me this far. Go P wolves!”

A senior at Grand Island High School, Greer swims mid-distance freestyle in high school and has been an individual qualifier for the Nebraska High School State Championships in each of the last three years. 50/100/200/500 free all come from high school swimming, mostly at the Heartland Conference Championships. At this year’s conference meet, she came in 9th in the 200 free (with a PB) and 12th in the 500 free.

Greer does her year-round swimming with Grand Island YMCA Quicksilver. She earned a slew of LCM best times in the summer of 2021 swimming at the GNST-K Kearney Invite in June (400/800 free and 100 breast) and the HYAC Fun in the Sun Meet (100/200 free and 50 breast).

She will join the Prairie Wolves with Angelina Orent, Elena Lazzaretto, Lili Spady, and Sydney Usher. Nebraska Wesleyan competes in the American Rivers Conference. At the 2022 A-R-C Swim & Dive Invitational, the NWU women finished third out of five teams, missing second place by 5 points. Her fastest 200 and 500 free times would have scored in their respective A finals, making her Nebraska Wesleyan’s fastest mid-distance freestyler last season.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 5:33.76

200 free – 2:03.64

100 free – 56.89

