2024 “Best of the Rest” IMer William Savarese Signs NLI to Swim at Michigan

Dallas, Texas native William Savarese signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of Michigan beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today. I would also like to thank Coach Mike, Coach Sam, and the rest of the Michigan coaching staff for giving me this incredible opportunity. Go Blue! 〽️〽️”

Savarese swims for Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, where he is a senior, and the City of Richardson Swim Team. We named him a “Best of the Rest” IMer on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

At the 2024 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, Savarese placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:21.44) and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:47.52). Both were best times. He also swam the breaststroke leg (25.4) on the medley relay and split 44.9 on the 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Savarese is a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400 IM. He achieved this standard at the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships with a 3rd-place finish in the final (4:22.74). He also earned PBs in the LCM 200 IM (2:04.14), 100 free (51.68), 200 free (1:51.25), and 100 breast (1:05.12), and the SCY 200 breast (1:59.32), 100 breast (55.24), 200 free (1:37.88), 100 free (45.59), and 100 back (52.11).

Savarese will join the Wolverines’ class of 2028 with Henry Gray, Jon Jontvedt, and Lorne Wigginton. He would have been the #3 400 IMer on the roster last season, behind Eitan Ben Shitrit and Ryan Hume, both of whom should have another two years with the Wolverines.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:48.33

200 IM – 1:47.52

200 breast – 1:59.32

100 breast – 55.24

500 free – 4:21.44

200 free – 1:37.88

200 fly – 1:50.51

100 fly – 49.92

