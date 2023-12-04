Henry Gray (’24) Commits to Michigan, Joining Fellow British Butterfly Specialist Matt Bowe

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

First-year Michigan head coach Matt Bowe tapped into his roots as a British butterfly specialist by securing a verbal 2024 commitment from Pimlico Academy senior Henry Gray, a versatile London native whose best strokes right now are butterfly and freestyle.

“I have decided to verbally commit to the University of Michigan because it is one of the greatest teams in the history of college swimming, and I am confident that their world-class coaches will help me to achieve my long-term goals,” said the 17-year-old Gray, who trains with Chelsea and Westminster Swimming Club. “I am so excited to be a part of such a legendary team! GO BLUE!”

Last year, Gray was selected to represent Team Great Britain at the European Youth Olympic Festival, where he won a gold medal swimming the fly leg on the 4×100 medley relay and also placed 9th in the 200 fly (2:06.92). A dual citizen of the U.K. and U.S., he is part of Swim England’s Youth Performance Squad.

At this year’s British World Championship Trials, Gray threw down an impressive slate of times. He went 51.13 in the 100 free, 1:52.68 in the 200 free, 26.82 in the 50 back, 57.95 in the 100 back, 55.14 in the 100 fly, and 2:06.33 in the 200 IM.

In October, he showed off his short-course prowess with personal-best times in the SCM 50 free (23.42), SCM 100 free (50.45), SCM 200 free (1:49.21), SCM 50 fly (25.80), SCM 100 fly (54.56), SCM 200 fly (2:02.57), and SCM 400 IM (4:27.73).

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 free – 23.38 (20.34)

100 free – 51.13 (44.62)

200 free – 1:52.67 (1:38.62)

100 fly – 55.14 (48.41)

200 fly – 2:04.41 (1:49.55)

200 IM – 2:06.33 (1:50.92)

Gray’s best converted 100 fly time would have put him into the C-final of the Big Ten Championships last season, where the Michigan men placed 3rd (1,163 points) behind Ohio State (1,290.5) and Indiana (1,595.5). By the time Gray arrives in Ann Arbor next season, the USC men will also be competing in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines’ butterfly group has already taken significant strides in Bowe’s first season at the helm of the program, capturing three of the top four spots in the 200 fly and two of the top three spots in the 100 fly at the Georgia Invitational last month.

Michigan sophomore Tyler Ray dropped more than three seconds in the 200 fly for 2nd place (1:43.13) and nearly a second in the 100 fly for 3rd place (45.84). Freshman Colin Geer lowered his lifetime best in the 200 fly by more than a second in prelims (1:43.56) before placing 4th in the final (1:43.61).

