Star-Studded Field Headed to Otopeni for 2023 European SC Championships (Entry Lists)

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

December 5-10, 2023

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

Short Course Meters (25 meters)

Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)

Entries Book

Live Results

Entries for this week’s 2023 European Short Course championships have been released, with many stars from the Fukuoka World Championships this past summer highlighting the field.

Maxime Grousset has entered six individual events for the French team (50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly, 100 IM), and he is coming off multiple impressive performances at the French Championships in October. At those championships, he lowered the French record in the 100 fly (SCM) to 49.24.

2022 World Short Course Champion Beryl Gastaldello is entered in five events (50/100 free, 50 fly, 100 back, 100 IM) at these championships. She is the top seed in four of those five, with the 50 free being her only non-top seeded event. She recently broke the French record in the 100 SCM back in October, where she posted a time of 56.18 to break the previous mark of 56.40.

The Italians and British are also sending highly stacked contingents, with Italy being highlighted by the likes of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Benedetta Pilato, Lorenzo Mora, and Alberto Razzetti. Razzetti is coming off a very strong performance at the recent Italian Long Course Championships, where he posted new Italian records in the 200 (1:56.21) and 400 (4:09.29) long course IMs. You can read more about his record breaking swims here.

Mora enters the meet as the top seed in all three backstroke events, and has medaled at the World Short Course championships in all three distances before. He has the chance to complete the backstroke trifecta in Otopeni this week.

The British team is sending Matt Richards, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Jacob Whittle, Ben Proud, Freya Anderson, Freya Colbert, Anna Hopkin, and Abbie Wood among others.

Whittle has already shown great form this month, punching a new lifetime best in the 100 LCM freestyle (48.03) this week in Rotterdam. The 100 freestyle is his sole individual entry in Otopeni.

Richards, who is the reigning world champion in the long course 200 free, is slated to focus on his three main events (50/100/200 free).

The Netherlands roster is highlighted by breaststroke stars Tes Schouten, Arno Kamminga, and Caspar Corbeau. Corbeau just put up a 2:07.99 200 LCM breast PB a few days ago, so he looks to be in great form heading into Otopeni.

European record holder Daniel Wiffen will also be present in Romania, focusing on the 400/800/1500 freestyles. His twin brother, Nathan, will also make the trip with Daniel and swim the same three events.

David Popovici will be competing in his home nation this week, but he’ll only compete in the 100 and 200 freestyles. While he has seen greater success in the long course pool, he did win the silver medal in the 200 free (1:40.79) at the 2022 Short Course Worlds. Popovici is the defending European short course champion in the event, as he won the 2021 edition in 1:42.12. He is the top seeded entrant this week, but Tom Dean trails him by just seven hundredths.

Here’s a look at how the medal table looked at the last edition of these championships:

2021 European Short Course Championships Medal Table, Top 5:

Russia (11 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze, 24 Total) Netherlands (8 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze, 18 Total) Italy (7 Gold, 18 Silver, 10 Bronze, 35 Total) Sweden (4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, 6 Total) Hungary (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, 6 Total)

Top Seeds By Event:

Women:

Women 50 Free – Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 23.68

(GBR) – 23.68 Women 100 Free – Beryl Gastadello (FRA) – 51.67

Women 200 Free – Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 1:52.66

Women 400 Free – Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 4:00.15

Women 800 Free – Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:00.14

Women 1500 Free – Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 15:33.42

Women 50 Fly – Beryl Gastadello (FRA) – 24.85

Women 100 Fly – Louise Hansson (SWE) – 54.87

Women 200 Fly – Helena Bach (DEN) – 2:04.41

Women 50 Back – Julie Jensen (DEN) – 25.85

Women 100 Back – Beryl Gastadello (FRA) – 56.18

Women 200 Back – Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2:02.18

Women 50 Breast – Imogen Clark (GBR) – 29.30

Women 100 Breast – Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:03.90

Women 200 Breast – Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:18.19 NOTE: Lisa Nystrand (SWE) is listed as the top seed in 2:15.70, but that looks to be an error.

Women 100 IM – Beryl Gastadello (FRA) – 57.49

Women 200 IM – Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2:06.70

Men:

Notable Entries: