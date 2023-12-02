2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet Day 2: Caspar Corbeau Clocks 2:07.99 200 Breast

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET
- Thursday, November 30th – Sunday, December 3rd
- Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- LCM (50m)
- 2024 World Championships and 2024 Olympic qualifying competition
The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet continued from the Netherlands with the international competition representing an Olympic qualification opportunity for Dutch swimmers.
Taking full advantage of the chance for a Paris 2024 bid was former Texas Longhorn Caspar Corbeau, with the 22-year-old busting out a new lifetime best in the men’s 200m breaststroke.
Corbeau stopped the clock at a time of 2:07.99 to register his first-ever outing under the 2:08 barrier.
Corbeau opened in 1:01.53 and closed in 1:06.46 to erase his previous career-quickest effort of 2:08.42. That former mark was put up in the final of this event at this year’s World Championships where the Dutchman placed 5th overall.
Behind Corbeau this evening was Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga who turned in a time of 2:08.30 followed by Austrian Luka Mladenovic who scored bronze in 2:11.99.
Both Corbeau and Kamminga easily dipped under the Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.68 needed to add their names to the consideration roster for the 2024 Olympic Games. The pair now rank 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Breast
QIN
2:07.03
|2
| Zhihao
DONG
|CHN
|2:08.60
|10/08
|3
| Caspar
CORBEAU
|NED
|2:08.63
|10/22
|4
|Arno
KAMMINGA
|NED
|2:08.87
|10/22
|5
|Ippei
WATANABE
|JPN
|2:09.87
|11/12
Another head-turning performance came in the men’s 1500m freestyle featuring Irish national record holder Daniel Wiffen.
Loughborough’s Wiffen posted a winning result of 14:48.52 to hit the sole time of the field under the 15:00 barrier. His outing this evening checks in as the 5th-quickest performance of the 22-year-0ld World Championships finalist’s career.
Carlos Garach Benito of Spain earned silver behind Wiffen in 15:02.22. He owns the Spanish national record in 14:57.23 from this year’s national championships.
Wiffen’s lifetime best remains at the 14:34.91 logged at the Swedish Open this past April. He now ranks #2 in the world on the season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 1500 Free
PALTRINIERI
14:41.38
|2
|Daniel
Wiffen
|IRL
|14:48.52
|12/01
|3
|Liwei
FEI
|CHN
|14:55.47
|09/26
|4
|Luca
DE TULLIO
|ITA
|14:57.99
|11/28
|5
|David
BETLEHEM
|HUN
|14:58.04
|10/21
On the women’s side, Canadian national record holder Kylie Masse topped the 50m back podium in a time of 27.59. She and teammate Ingrid Wilm were the only racers to get under the 28-second barrier, as European Short Course Championships-bound Lauren Cox rounded out the podium in 28.14.
Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten struck gold in the women’s 200m breast in a time of 2:24.35, although she’s been as fast as 2:21.52 on the World Cup Series circuit to rank #1 in the world already this season.
Swedish speedster Louise Hansson got the edge over Czech Republic swimmer Barbora Seemanova in the women’s 100m fly final.
Hansson touched in 57.43 to get to the wall with time to spare as Seemanova touched in 57.75. Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen also landed on the podium in 58.92 for bronze.
Seemanova’s outing registered a new national record for the 200m freestyle winner here, with her result overtaking the previous standard of 58.54 Lucie Svěcená clocked in 2016.
Additional Winners
- Emma Carrasco Cadens of Spain won the women’s 400m IM in a mark of 4:42.17 while GBR’s Charlie Hutchison got it done for the men in 4:18.35.
- Jonathon Adam of Great Britain was the swiftest men’s 50m backstroker, beating the field in a mark of 25.15, just off his own PB of 25.09 from this year’s inaugural U23 Championships.
- Dutch national record holder Nyls Korstanje earned gold in the men’s 100m butterfly, hitting the sole sub-52-second time of the field. Korstanje logged 51.38 for the victory, qualifying for Paris 2024 in the process. The NC State Wolfpack swimmer comfortably dipped under the 51.67 QT.
- The women’s 1500m free saw Angela Martinez Guillen get to the wall first in 16:17.63.