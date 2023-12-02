2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet Day 2: Caspar Corbeau Clocks 2:07.99 200 Breast

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet continued from the Netherlands with the international competition representing an Olympic qualification opportunity for Dutch swimmers.

Taking full advantage of the chance for a Paris 2024 bid was former Texas Longhorn Caspar Corbeau, with the 22-year-old busting out a new lifetime best in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Corbeau stopped the clock at a time of 2:07.99 to register his first-ever outing under the 2:08 barrier.

Corbeau opened in 1:01.53 and closed in 1:06.46 to erase his previous career-quickest effort of 2:08.42. That former mark was put up in the final of this event at this year’s World Championships where the Dutchman placed 5th overall.

Behind Corbeau this evening was Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga who turned in a time of 2:08.30 followed by Austrian Luka Mladenovic who scored bronze in 2:11.99.

Both Corbeau and Kamminga easily dipped under the Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.68 needed to add their names to the consideration roster for the 2024 Olympic Games. The pair now rank 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the world this season.

Another head-turning performance came in the men’s 1500m freestyle featuring Irish national record holder Daniel Wiffen.

Loughborough’s Wiffen posted a winning result of 14:48.52 to hit the sole time of the field under the 15:00 barrier. His outing this evening checks in as the 5th-quickest performance of the 22-year-0ld World Championships finalist’s career.

Carlos Garach Benito of Spain earned silver behind Wiffen in 15:02.22. He owns the Spanish national record in 14:57.23 from this year’s national championships.

Wiffen’s lifetime best remains at the 14:34.91 logged at the Swedish Open this past April. He now ranks #2 in the world on the season.

On the women’s side, Canadian national record holder Kylie Masse topped the 50m back podium in a time of 27.59. She and teammate Ingrid Wilm were the only racers to get under the 28-second barrier, as European Short Course Championships-bound Lauren Cox rounded out the podium in 28.14.

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten struck gold in the women’s 200m breast in a time of 2:24.35, although she’s been as fast as 2:21.52 on the World Cup Series circuit to rank #1 in the world already this season.

Swedish speedster Louise Hansson got the edge over Czech Republic swimmer Barbora Seemanova in the women’s 100m fly final.

Hansson touched in 57.43 to get to the wall with time to spare as Seemanova touched in 57.75. Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen also landed on the podium in 58.92 for bronze.

Seemanova’s outing registered a new national record for the 200m freestyle winner here, with her result overtaking the previous standard of 58.54 Lucie Svěcená clocked in 2016.

Additional Winners