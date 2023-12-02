Versatile Barbora Seemanova Hits 57.75 Czech Record In 100 Fly

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

Czech Republic Olympian Barbora Seemanova already came close to one national record while competing at the 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet, racing within .14 of her fastest ever in the women’s 200m free on day one.

Seemanova followed up on day two with a new career-best in the women’s 100m butterfly, registering a new Czech standard in the process.

It was Sweden’s Louise Hansson who got to the Rotterdam wall first, striking gold in 57.43. However, Seemanova was less than a second behind in 57.75 for silver with Dutch athlete Marrit Steenbergen rounding out the top 3 in 58.92.

Seemanova’s 57.75 outing checks in as the 23-year-old’s first-ever outing under the 58-second barrier and 59-second barrier for that matter.

Entering this competition, the versatile athlete’s career-quickest result was represented by the 59.08 hit in the prelims of the event at the Budapest stop of the World Cup Series.

Flash forward to day two here and Seemanova hacked well over a second off that mark to handily overtake the previous Czech standard of 58.54 Lucie Svěcená put on the books in 2016. That means Seemanova is the first-ever woman from her nation to dip under the 58-second threshold in the event.

Splits for Seemanova include 26.83/30.92 to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.