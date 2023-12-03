Olympian Jacob Whittle Scores 48.03 100 Free Personal Best In Rotterdam

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET
- Thursday, November 30th – Sunday, December 3rd
- Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- LCM (50m)
- 2024 World Championships and 2024 Olympic qualifying competition
The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet saw its penultimate night of action unfold with Dutch swimmers vying for qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.
However, it was 19-year-old Jacob Whittle who stole the show in the men’s 100m freestyle final.
After producing a solid morning outing of 48.48 in the heats, Whittle fired off a new lifetime best of 48.03 to ultimately claim the gold.
Whittle opened in 23.34 and brought it home in 24.69 for the new PB, overtaking his previous career-quickest effort of 48.11 from 2 years ago. He held off Dutch swimmers Stan Pjnenburg and Sean Niewold who notched respective results of 48.76 and 48.84 for silver and bronze.
British teammate and former national record holder Lewis Burras notched a prelims swim of 48.40 this morning before being disqualified during the final. He reportedly just raced for the 50m distance tonight and ‘time trialed’ a result of 21.85 to register the 7th-best time of his career.
Whittle’s time presents solid evidence the teen’s change of training base from Loughborough to Bath has been just the catalyst he needed to kick his career back into gear heading into Paris. Reconnecting with former Derventio eXcel coach Jamie Main at Bath, we’ll see what Whittle can produce tomorrow when the 50m free event takes place.
In the meantime, Whittle’s new 48.03 PB maintains his position as the 5th-quickest performer in British history in the 1free event.
Top 5 British Men’s LCM Performers All-Time
- Matthew Richards – 47.45, 2023
- Lewis Burras – 47.63, 2022
- Tom Dean – 47.83, 2022
- Duncan Scott – 47.87, 2019
- Jacob Whittle – 48.03, 2023
On the season, Whittle now ranks 6th in the world.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free
PAN
46.97
View Top 53»
2 Alessandro
MIRESSI
ITA 47.61 11/30 3 Thomas
CECCON
ITA 47.97 10/07 4 Chris
GIULIANO
USA 47.98 11/18 5 Haoyu
WANG
CHN 48.02 09/24 6 Sunwoo
HWANG
KOR 48.04 09/24 7 Guilherme
SANTOS
BRA 48.06 10/23 8 Kyle
CHALMERS
AUS 48.15 11/30 9 Jonathan
KULOW
USA 48.38 10/23 9 Brooks
Curry
USA 48.38 10/23