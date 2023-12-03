Olympian Jacob Whittle Scores 48.03 100 Free Personal Best In Rotterdam

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet saw its penultimate night of action unfold with Dutch swimmers vying for qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

However, it was 19-year-old Jacob Whittle who stole the show in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

After producing a solid morning outing of 48.48 in the heats, Whittle fired off a new lifetime best of 48.03 to ultimately claim the gold.

Whittle opened in 23.34 and brought it home in 24.69 for the new PB, overtaking his previous career-quickest effort of 48.11 from 2 years ago. He held off Dutch swimmers Stan Pjnenburg and Sean Niewold who notched respective results of 48.76 and 48.84 for silver and bronze.

British teammate and former national record holder Lewis Burras notched a prelims swim of 48.40 this morning before being disqualified during the final. He reportedly just raced for the 50m distance tonight and ‘time trialed’ a result of 21.85 to register the 7th-best time of his career.

Whittle’s time presents solid evidence the teen’s change of training base from Loughborough to Bath has been just the catalyst he needed to kick his career back into gear heading into Paris. Reconnecting with former Derventio eXcel coach Jamie Main at Bath, we’ll see what Whittle can produce tomorrow when the 50m free event takes place.

In the meantime, Whittle’s new 48.03 PB maintains his position as the 5th-quickest performer in British history in the 1free event.

Top 5 British Men’s LCM Performers All-Time

Matthew Richards – 47.45, 2023 Lewis Burras – 47.63, 2022 Tom Dean – 47.83, 2022 Duncan Scott – 47.87, 2019 Jacob Whittle – 48.03, 2023

On the season, Whittle now ranks 6th in the world.