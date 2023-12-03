Steenbergen Collects 2 Victories On Day 3 Of 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet entered day 3 with the competition representing a World Championships and Olympic qualifying competition for some of the competitors.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity was Marrit Steenbergen, with the 23-year-old Dutch Olympian snagging two victories on this penultimate night of action.

First in the women’s 100m free, Steenbergen powered her way to a decisive victory in a time of 52.96. That beat the field by nearly 2 seconds, with Neza Klancar of Slovenia collecting silver in 54.83 while Great Britain’s Freya Anderson bagged bronze in 54.94.

Steenbergen opened in 26.13 and brought it home in 26.83 to produce the 3rd-fastest time of her career. Her lifetime best rests at the 52.71 she produced for bronze in this event at this year’s World Championships. Her result this evening easily cleared the Olympic Qualification Time of 53.61 needed for Paris 2024.

The Dutch star’s time now ranks her #2 in the world on the season, joining Hong Kong’s Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey as the only women to dip under the 53-second threshold so far this season.

Steenbergen took on the women’s 200m IM event shortly after the free sprint. She notched a winning effort of 2:11.45 to top the podium. She is the national record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 2:09.16 from the Eindhoven Qualification Meet in April of this year.

Her result here also dipped under the OQT of 2:11.47 needed for Paris, giving the star a double qualification on night 3.

Of note, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 200m butterfly, Mireia Belmonte, won the 200m IM B-Final at 2:19.47.

We reported how British teenager Jacob Whittle fired off a new career-quickest result of 48.03 to win the men’s 100m freestyle. You can read more about the 19-year-old’s achievement here.

The men’s 100m back saw Jonathon Adam of Great Britain lead a trio of his teammates onto the podium.

The two-time U23 Championships gold medalist posted a time of 53.67, slightly off his morning result of 53.60.

Cameron Brooker was next in line in 54.22 while Matthew Ward, two-time bronze medalist at this year’s European Junior Championships, captured bronze in 54.52. Loughborough’s Olympic medalist Luke Greenbank placed 4th in 54.67.

Additional Notes