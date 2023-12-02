2023 U.S. Open Championships — Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Saturday night, the final session of the 2023 U.S. Open Championships will take place, with the women’s and men’s 1500 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly finals set to take place.

Opening the session will be the 1500 free races, where Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke will be expected to win their respective races.

Next comes the women’s 200 back, where a battle between Summer McIntosh, Claire Curzan, Regan Smith, and Phoebe Bacon will take place. Headlining the men’s version of this event is world champion Hubert Kos, who came out of prelims as the top seed by 0.03 of a second over Kieran Smith.

Siobhan Haughey, the top performer of 2023 in the 100 free, will head into the event on Saturday night as the heavy favorite. However, keep out for names like Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel (who broke 54 for the first time since 2021 in prelims), Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske as well. Ryan Held is the top seed in the men’s 100 free ‘A’ final, but the ‘B’ final is also highly anticipated, with Shaine Casas and Caeleb Dressel both set to swim in that heat. Notably, Casas has broken two U.S. Open meet records so far out of the ‘B’ final.

Kate Douglass looks to take her third victory of this meet as the top seed in the women’s 200 breast, while Cody Miller is coming off his fastest 200 breast swim since 2019 that came during prelims. He’ll have a battle with 2023 world bronze medalist Matt Fallon, who was 0.06 seconds slower than him in prelims.

The 200 fly will conclude the night, with Regan Smith and Michal Chmielewski being the top seeds in the women’s and men’s races respectively. Smith will attempt the 200 back/200 fly double, while Chimelewski will look to back up his U.S. Open meet record from prelims.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Finals

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky — 15:46.38 Paige Madden — 16:11.26 Leah Smith — 16:15.45 Ching Hwee Gan — 16:24.71 Chase Travis — 16:39.91 Elle Braun — 16:39.96 Aly Breslin — 16:47.96 Kate McCarville — 16:48.71

To nobody’s surprise, Katie Ledecky came out victorious in the women’s 1500 free, touching the wall nearly 25 seconds ahead of her competitors. However, her final time of 15:46.38 was slightly slower than the 15:44.13 that she clocked at this meet last year.

Coming in second was Paige Madden, who shaved over 18 seconds off her personal best time of 16:29.63 from this summer’s TYR Pro Championships and went 16:11.26. Leah Smith finished third in 16:15.46 in her first time swimming this event since March 2021.

