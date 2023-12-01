2023 U.S. Open Championships — Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet

Welcome back for the penultimate night of finals at the 2023 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. The session features finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

World record holder Summer McIntosh heads into the 400 IM finals as the top seed ahead of Emma Weyant and Regan Smith, the latter of whom swam her first official 400 IM since 2014 this morning. 17-year-old McIntosh broke the U.S. Open meet record in the 400 free yesterday and now takes aim at her own championship record of 4:28.61 here in the IM.

In the men’s race, Carson Foster and Chase Kalisz face off again. After prelims, Foster leads the way with a 4:18.35 but both Kalisz and Jay Litherland are within striking distance after putting up 4:18.54 and 4:18.87, respectively.

Both 100 butterfly races are shaping up to be close. On the women’s side, it’s Claire Curzan holding down the top seed (57.38) but her Virginia teammate Gretchen Walsh less than three-tenths behind. And then there’s Torri Huske sitting comfortably in 3rd (58.10) and a threat for the win as well.

Josh Liendo is top seed in the men’s 100 fly (51.71) after winning a competitive early heat. But ASU’s freshman phenom Ilya Kharun is just four-hundredths behind him (51.74) and Caeleb Dressel (51.83) is back in his first 100 fly ‘A’ final in a while. He qualified 3rd (51.83) thanks to some intriguing back half speed in prelims. Keep an eye on the ‘B’ final as well, which features Shaine Casas in lane 4. In the same position in yesterday’s 200 IM, he popped off a meet record.

There’s lots of swimmers taking on doubles tonight including Smith (400 IM/100 back), Curzan (100 fly/100 back), Hubert Kos (100 fly/100 back), and Siobhan Haughey (200 free/100 breast) which is worth making note of as well.

Watch the live stream here, courtesy of USA Swimming:

WOMEN’S 400-Meter IM – Finals

World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 4:29.96 Anastasia Gorbenko (UN) — 4:37.90 Regan Smith (SUN) — 4:38.77 Emma Weyant (FLOR) — 4:42.11 Ella Jansen (CAN) — 4:44.97 Lilla Bognar (TG) — 4:48.19 Bailey Andison (TQ) — 4:50.36 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 4:51.61

World record holder Summer McIntosh did not mess around in the championship heat of the 400 IM–the first final of the evening in Greensboro. The 17-year-old led the race from the butterfly leg, opening faster than her world record pace with a 59.35. She fell off the pace as the race continued; she was on pace at the halfway point thanks for a 1:07.62 backstroke split then followed up with 1:20.87/1:02.12 on the back half.

Still, she earned the win by 7.94 seconds, touching in a final time of 4:29.96 and breaking Katie Grimes‘ pool record.

Regan Smith held fast to 2nd place at the halfway point courtesy of her 1:00.97/1:09.59 front half splits. But as we saw in the 200 IM yesterday, it’s her breaststroke leg that needs to improve if she wants to be a legitimate contender in the IMs. She split 1:24.96, which allowed Anastasia Gorbenko to overtake her for 2nd.

Gorbenko held on, anchoring her race in 1:02.74 to stay ahead of Smith’s 1:03.25 free split and take 2nd in 4:37.90. Smith held on for 3rd, well ahead of Emma Weyant, and continued to drop time. She swam 4:38.77, hacking another 5.16 seconds off the best time she swam in prelims. Her prelims swim was her first official 400 IM since 2014 and was the first time she officially cleared 5 minutes in the event.

MEN’S 400-Meter IM – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 4:10.09 – Chase Kalisz (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Chase Kalisz (SUN) — 4:10.42 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 4:13.43 Jay Litherland (SUN) — 4:14.50 Tristan Jankovics (OSU) — 4:17.70 Tommy Bried (UOFL) — 4:18.72 Baylor Nelson (TAMU) — 4:20.06 Lorne Wigginton (CAN) — 4:20.24 Brandon Miller (UTAH) — 4:24.28

And it’s an IM sweep in Greensboro for Chase Kalisz, who backs up his 200 IM win by winning the 400 IM as well. Kalisz employed his typical style of making his move on the breaststroke leg. It was defending Worlds silver medallist Carson Foster who led the race at the halfway mark after 56.08/1:04.59 splits.

Kalisz wasn’t too far behind though (57.06/1:04.70) and exploded on the breaststroke leg, eating into Foster’s advantage and taking over the lead by the 250-meter mark thanks to an opening 34.39 breaststroke split. He didn’t surrender the lead again, splitting 35.09 on the 2nd 50 breaststroke and bringing the race home in 59.18. Kalisz wasn’t too far off his own meet record in 4:10.42, which also slots him in as 3rd fastest in the world this season.

Foster touched 2nd in 4:13.50. Jay Litherland, who didn’t let either Kalisz or Foster completely out of his sight, came charging home on the freestyle leg. He significantly closed his gap to Foster–out-splitting him 58.73 to 59.76–but ran out of room to catch him. Litherland’s 4:14.50 is an improvement on his 4:15.44 from the Pan Am Games in October.

WOMEN’S 100-Meter BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64 – Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Meet Record: 56.61 – Claire Curzan (2020)

U.S. Open Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

Torri Huske (AAC) — 56.21 *Championship Record* Claire Curzan (TAC) — 56.76 Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 56.85 Beata Nelson (WISC) — 58.55 Katerine Savard (TQ) — 58.59 Lillie Nordmann (UN) — 58.91 Leah Shackley (BRY) — 58.99 Farida Osman (CAL) — 59.34

“It’s good for now,” said Torri Huske after breaking the U.S. Open Meet record in the women’s 100 butterfly with a 56.21. She took the race out hard, opening faster than world record pace with a 25.81. She couldn’t match Sarah Sjostrom‘s pace on the back 50-meters, but her 30.40 split was enough to get her the win ahead of her U.S national teammates Claire Curzan and Gretchen Walsh.

56.21 ranks Huske #2 in the season’s world rankings behind only Zhang Yufei.

Walsh was 2nd at the 50-meter mark in 26.23 with Curzan running 3rd in 26.54. Curzan got the better of Walsh on the back half of the race, out-splitting her by four-tenths. Curzan hit the wall at 56.76, just off the 56.61 she swam in June at U.S. Nationals. Walsh rounded out the podium with a 3rd place finish in 56.85.

MEN’S 100-Meter BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

(2021) American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Meet Record: 51.65 – Tom Shields (2013)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8:

Caeleb Dressel (GSC) — 51.31 Ilya Kharun (UN) — 51.32 Josh Liendo (FLOR) — 51.42 Hubert Kos (UN) — 51.59 Santo Condorelli (UN) — 51.90 Aiden Hayes (NCS) — 52.10 Trenton Julian (MVN) — 52.12 Zach Harting (CARD) — 52.18

Caeleb Dressel is back on top of the podium. Like his swim this morning, it was his back half of the race that was the difference maker for him. He was 6th at the halfway mark (24.42) while Santo Condorelli led the field around in 24.03, a hundredth ahead of Josh Liendo.

Dressel tore home with a field-best 26.89 2nd 50 and was the only man in the field sub-27 on the back half. It gave him just enough room in a tightly bunched field to stop the clock first in 51.31 just .01 seconds ahead of Ilya Kharun.

“[The time] is just the cherry on top,” said Dressel post-race, talking about how he’s happy with how his training is going at the moment. His times this weekend continue to show his steady improvement–51.31 is faster than the 51.66 he swam at U.S. Nationals in June.

Kharun continues to impress in his first season training with the Sun Devils. He finished 2nd in 51.32, just a tenth off the PB he swam at 2023 Worlds. His Canadian national teammate Liendo took 3rd in 51.42 and his Sun Devil teammate Hubert Kos clocked 51.59 in his first swim of the session.

For the second time in about 24 hours, Shaine Casas broke the championship record in the ‘B’ final, blasting a 51.03.

WOMEN’S 200-Meter FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:55.47 – Katie Ledecky (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.20 *Championship Record* Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 1:56.29 Simone Manuel (SUN) — 1:57.37 Mary-Sophie Harvey (TQ) — 1:57.70 Minna Abraham (UN) — 1:57.96 Erin Gemmell (TEX) — 1:58.14 Anna Peplowski (IU) — 1:58.16 Leah Smith (TXLA) — 1:58.97

MEN’S 200-Meter FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:45.92 – Townley Haas (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100-Meter BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-Meter BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Meet Record: 59.28 – Andrew Wilson (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100-Meter BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Meet Record: 57.95 – Regan Smith (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-Meter BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Meet Record: 52.51 – Nicholas Thoman (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8: