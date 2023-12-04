Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Explains Why She is Choosing to Attend the Doha 2024 World Championships

Comments: 8

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

While many USA athletes opted out of the 2024 World Champs in Doha, Virginia teammates Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan both said yes to the February racing opportunity. While Douglass and Curzan will be half way around the world, many of their college training mates will be preparing for the ACC Conference championships, so it makes sense that the non-college athletes would want to pursue a bigger racing opportunity as well.

For Douglass, this means competing in prelims, semi-finals, and finals of 50/100 free, 200 IM, 200 Breast, and 50 fly. Douglass wasn’t positive on the topic of relays but didn’t seem optimistic that the USA women would be fielding them. If the USA, who only have a total of 5 women on the team, were to swim women’s relays, that would probably mean many more swims for Douglass’ already heavy event schedule.

Taa
13 seconds ago

Was there an article detailing the USA team?

bubo
14 minutes ago

It’s free real estate

Binky
29 minutes ago

“… ’cause all the cook kids will be there”.

VASWAMMER
1 hour ago

Would love to see one LCM 200 Free out of Kate somewhere!

RealSlimThomas
1 hour ago

Yeah – I am surprised more recent grads didn’t sign up for this meet for this reason. I find myself emphasizing that these athletes don’t have to full taper for these world championships. It’s still a decent-sized block of training missed, but you can get some invaluable international race experience and potentially come home with some easy, while hard-earned and deserved, hardware.

Xman
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
58 minutes ago

You’re also taking emeritus to get there, like flying in n a spa for a day

Meeeee
Reply to  Xman
57 minutes ago

Emerates?

Summer Swim Fan
Reply to  Meeeee
33 minutes ago

Emirates 🙂

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

