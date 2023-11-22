US Names Just 18 Swimmers for 2024 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced an 18-athlete roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The team will include just 5 women and 13 men, as was expected from USA Swimming’s updated selection procedure for the ad hoc World Championship event to be held next February in Doha, Qatar.

Unsurprisingly, the list is light on active college swimmers. Among those competing in the 2023-2024 NCAA season, only Jack Aikins from Virginia and Luke Hobson from Texas are competing at Worlds.

Several others, including Will Gallant from NC State, David Johnston from Texas, and Claire Curzan from Virginia, are on NCAA redshirt seasons.

The roster will also include brothers Carson Foster and Jake Foster. Carson, the younger of the two who turned pro early this year to focus on international pursuits, has won 5 total medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Jake, meanwhile, who is putting off med school to chase his Olympic dream, while make his long course World Championship debut. He represented the US at the 2022 World Short Course Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games, winning a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke in the latter event.

The roster also includes Piper Enge, who became Washington’s first high school swimmer to break one minute in the 100 breaststroke earlier this month while leading her team to a state championship.

Of the 5 women on the US roster, 3 return from last year’s World Championship team (Douglass, Grimes, and Weinstein) while Curzan also has World Championship experience.

The men’s team returns Hunter Armstrong, Shaine Casas, Charlie Clark, Nic Fink, Carson Foster, Luke Hobson, David Johnston, and Matt King from the 2023 roster, with others like Michael Andrew having World Championship experience as well.

200 IM champion Douglass and 50 backstroke champion Armstrong are hte only individual gold medalists to return from a team that only had four swimmers win five events in 2023.

USA Swimming’s selection procedures allowed a maximum of 14 men and 14 women to be chosen for the meet. These procedures allowed only the available swimmer with the fastest time in each individual Olympic event to be chosen between October 2022 and November 1, 2023. Those swimmers had to be among the top 10 in those events to be selected. The women’s roster is smaller than the men’s because the swimmers on the women’s team are much more versatile and much more often have the top times in multiple events. Because the US isn’t sending relay-only swimmers, that means the US women will be in a tough spot to assemble relays, though depending on what other countries do, they should have a decent shot at a medal in the 400 medley, at least.

This means very few events with two American entrants. With many big name Americans, and big names from other meets, missing, there will be lots of opportunities for swimmers to grab otherwise-unlikely medals (and the big prize checks that go with them).

The US had the most medals (38) and 2nd-most gold (7) at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, with the gold tally being one of the country’s worst in history.

Women’s Roster

Name Events Hometown Club/College Team College Affiliation Claire Curzan 50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR Cary, N.C. Alto Swim Club Virginia, ‘26 Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL Pelham, N.Y. New York Athletic Club Virginia, ‘23 Piper Enge 50/100 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team ^Texas, ‘28 Katie Grimes 400 IM; 400/1500 FR; 200 BK; 200 FL Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Undecided Claire Weinstein 200/400/800 FR White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada ^California, ‘29

Men’s Roster