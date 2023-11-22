US Names Just 18 Swimmers for 2024 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced an 18-athlete roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The team will include just 5 women and 13 men, as was expected from USA Swimming’s updated selection procedure for the ad hoc World Championship event to be held next February in Doha, Qatar.
Unsurprisingly, the list is light on active college swimmers. Among those competing in the 2023-2024 NCAA season, only Jack Aikins from Virginia and Luke Hobson from Texas are competing at Worlds.
Several others, including Will Gallant from NC State, David Johnston from Texas, and Claire Curzan from Virginia, are on NCAA redshirt seasons.
The roster will also include brothers Carson Foster and Jake Foster. Carson, the younger of the two who turned pro early this year to focus on international pursuits, has won 5 total medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Jake, meanwhile, who is putting off med school to chase his Olympic dream, while make his long course World Championship debut. He represented the US at the 2022 World Short Course Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games, winning a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke in the latter event.
The roster also includes Piper Enge, who became Washington’s first high school swimmer to break one minute in the 100 breaststroke earlier this month while leading her team to a state championship.
Of the 5 women on the US roster, 3 return from last year’s World Championship team (Douglass, Grimes, and Weinstein) while Curzan also has World Championship experience.
The men’s team returns Hunter Armstrong, Shaine Casas, Charlie Clark, Nic Fink, Carson Foster, Luke Hobson, David Johnston, and Matt King from the 2023 roster, with others like Michael Andrew having World Championship experience as well.
200 IM champion Douglass and 50 backstroke champion Armstrong are hte only individual gold medalists to return from a team that only had four swimmers win five events in 2023.
USA Swimming’s selection procedures allowed a maximum of 14 men and 14 women to be chosen for the meet. These procedures allowed only the available swimmer with the fastest time in each individual Olympic event to be chosen between October 2022 and November 1, 2023. Those swimmers had to be among the top 10 in those events to be selected. The women’s roster is smaller than the men’s because the swimmers on the women’s team are much more versatile and much more often have the top times in multiple events. Because the US isn’t sending relay-only swimmers, that means the US women will be in a tough spot to assemble relays, though depending on what other countries do, they should have a decent shot at a medal in the 400 medley, at least.
This means very few events with two American entrants. With many big name Americans, and big names from other meets, missing, there will be lots of opportunities for swimmers to grab otherwise-unlikely medals (and the big prize checks that go with them).
The US had the most medals (38) and 2nd-most gold (7) at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, with the gold tally being one of the country’s worst in history.
Women’s Roster
|Name
|Events
|Hometown
|Club/College Team
|College Affiliation
|Claire Curzan
|50/100/200 BK; 50/100 FL; 50 FR
|Cary, N.C.
|Alto Swim Club
|Virginia, ‘26
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 200 IM; 200 BR; 50 FL
|Pelham, N.Y.
|New York Athletic Club
|Virginia, ‘23
|Piper Enge
|50/100 BR
|Mercer Island, Wash.
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|^Texas, ‘28
|Katie Grimes
|400 IM; 400/1500 FR; 200 BK; 200 FL
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Undecided
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400/800 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|^California, ‘29
Men’s Roster
|Name
|Events
|Hometown
|Club/College Team
|College Affiliation
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Swim Atlanta
|Virginia, ‘24
|Michael Andrew
|50 FR; 50 BK; 50 BR; 50 FL
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|50/100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|New York Athletic Club
|N/A
|Shaine Casas
|200 IM; 50/100 FL
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Nic Fink
|50/100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM; 200 FR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Jake Foster
|100/200 BR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘23
|Will Gallant
|800/1500 FR
|Canton, Conn.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘24
|Zach Harting
|100/200 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘25
|David Johnston
|400 FR; 400 IM
|Dallas, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘24
|Matt King
|50/100 FR
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|N/A
- As of 11/21/23
- Club and college affiliations updated as of 11/21/23
- Future year marks anticipated graduation date and is subject to change
- ^ Verbally committed
Initial relay thoughts:
It will be interesting to see Kate Douglass’ butterfly split on the medley relay. At 2023 World Championships it was debated who should swim that leg.
Is the Men’s 800 Free an all Texas training group of Hobson/Foster/Casas/Johnston?
Should the mixed medley be Curzan/Fink/Casas/Douglass, or Aikins/Fink/Curzan/Douglass?
I’m excited to see Hobson’s split in the 400 Free relay assuming he’s the fourth guy with King, Casas, and Armstrong.
Katie Ledecky’s winning streak in the 800 Free at World Championships will be broken because of this pointless meet. 😡
Maybe Andrew for a 4×1 Free Relay spot, also I hope he uses this meet to focus on proper events and doesn’t go to win a weakened 50 Fly and celebrate like he’s a true champion. But he’s probably reeling from not being invited to NBC’s Olympic media day so we’ll see what he does.
Not saying this maliciously, but I can totally see Casas throw down like a 50.0 100 fly at Doha Worlds and then not even make the Olympic team in the event.
It’s Mandrew time.
4 golds in 4 strokes.
Time for MAndrew to shine!